Google To Pay $68 Million To Settle Privacy Lawsuit Over Assistant Recordings, Denies Wrongdoing

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle a privacy lawsuit, which claimed that the tech giant, through its virtual assistant—Google Assistant—secretly listened to people’s private conversations and shared the recordings with advertisers to deliver targeted advertisements.

The proposed settlement was filed on Friday in a California federal court. The case still requires final approval from US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman. The claim has been brought as a class action lawsuit rather than an individual case, meaning that if the settlement is finalised, the payout will be distributed among many claimants.

Users with Google devices dating back to May 2016 will be eligible for compensation. However, lawyers representing Google users may ask for up to one-third of the settlement, which amounts to about $22m in legal fees.

Even though Google has agreed to settle the lawsuit by paying $68 million, in a court filing, it denied wrongdoing and said it wanted to resolve the matter without litigation.