Google Reduces Free Storage From 15GB To 5GB, Unless You Attach Phone Number To Your Account
Google has quietly updated its free storage policy, requiring users to link a phone number to their account to unlock the full 15GB allocation.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has seemingly changed its free storage policy, making phone number verification a requirement for new account holders who want access to the full 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. This is reportedly being done to stop people from creating multiple Google accounts to get free 15GB of storage.
According to a Reddit post, a user was notified that they would only get 5GB of free storage. To unlock the usual 15GB of free storage, they were asked to link their new Google account with a phone number.
The post included a screenshot of the prompt shown during the new account setup process. It clearly mentioned that the user was offered a clear option to choose between 5GB of storage and 15GB of storage with their phone number. The post also showcased that Google will use the phone number to verify that the free 15GB storage is allotted 'only once per person.'
To understand Google Account storage management, a support page link (g.co/help/storagepolicy) was also mentioned. However, when the link is clicked, it shows Google Help's main page. This indicates that the storage policy page is currently broken.
So is this a glitch or a policy update?
Google appears to have made a policy change in March 2026. Using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, the updated policy language was first recorded on 18 March 2026 and remains in effect from then on. Google has also quietly revised the wording on its support pages, changing the previous guarantee of "15 GB of cloud storage at no charge" to the more qualified "up to 15 GB of cloud storage at no charge". This language update is reflected across multiple Google support pages covering account storage management.
Google has not explicitly stated outside the new account setup flow that phone number linking is mandatory for 15GB of storage. In most cases, users are required to verify a phone number before completing account creation, though there are exceptions — such as setting up a new Android device without a SIM card.
The policy also has a theoretical workaround: users with multiple phone numbers could, in principle, claim the 15GB allocation more than once. However, the change does serve as a meaningful curb against automated bot abuse, which could previously exploit Google's system to accumulate storage at scale.
Reasons for this policy change
The policy shift comes amid rising costs and growing scarcity of storage hardware across the industry. Google, like its peers, is facing increased pressure on infrastructure expenditure, and this change is widely seen as a step towards tightening resource allocation.
Reactions online have been mixed, with some users pushing back against what they see as a reduction of a long-standing free offering. Existing account holders do not appear to be affected at this stage, with the change primarily impacting new sign-ups.