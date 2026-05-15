ETV Bharat / technology

Google Reduces Free Storage From 15GB To 5GB, Unless You Attach Phone Number To Your Account

Hyderabad: Google has seemingly changed its free storage policy, making phone number verification a requirement for new account holders who want access to the full 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. This is reportedly being done to stop people from creating multiple Google accounts to get free 15GB of storage.

According to a Reddit post, a user was notified that they would only get 5GB of free storage. To unlock the usual 15GB of free storage, they were asked to link their new Google account with a phone number.

The post included a screenshot of the prompt shown during the new account setup process. It clearly mentioned that the user was offered a clear option to choose between 5GB of storage and 15GB of storage with their phone number. The post also showcased that Google will use the phone number to verify that the free 15GB storage is allotted 'only once per person.'

To understand Google Account storage management, a support page link (g.co/help/storagepolicy) was also mentioned. However, when the link is clicked, it shows Google Help's main page. This indicates that the storage policy page is currently broken.

So is this a glitch or a policy update?