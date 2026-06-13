ETV Bharat / technology

Google Sues Chinese Cyber Gang For Using Gemini AI To Power Massive Phishing Operation

Hyderabad: Google has filed a civil lawsuit in a New York federal court against a Chinese cybercriminal network called "Outsider Enterprise". The accused used the company's AI model. Gemini, to conduct large-scale fraud. This is the first time a tech giant has taken legal action against a group that used their AI model to perform fraud in the US. The lawsuit was filed on June 12, 2026.

How the scam worked

The gang's operation was built around selling ready-made "phishing kits", tools that are used to create convincing fake websites, to other criminals via Telegram. Using Gemini, Outsider Enterprise generated HTML code, which produced near-perfect replicas of trusted brands including Google, YouTube, the US Postal Service, and toll payment platform E-ZPass.

Google described the scheme as "phishing-for-dummies" — a system so accessible that individuals with no technical expertise could deploy a professional-looking fraudulent website within minutes. Subscription access to the platform costs just $88 (approximately Rs 8,369.72) per week, providing buyers with over 290 ready-made templates.

Scale of the Operation

The numbers uncovered in Google's complaint are staggering. Between November 2025 and April 2026, Google identified more than 1.59 million fake URLs linked to the group. In just two weeks in May 2026, Android users filed 55,000 spam text complaints — more than two per minute — during which the gang sent 2.5 million messages containing links to fraudulent websites.