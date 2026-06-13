Google Sues Chinese Cyber Gang For Using Gemini AI To Power Massive Phishing Operation
Google has filed a civil lawsuit against the Chinese cyber gang Outsider Enterprise for using Gemini AI to create fake websites and phishing kits.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has filed a civil lawsuit in a New York federal court against a Chinese cybercriminal network called "Outsider Enterprise". The accused used the company's AI model. Gemini, to conduct large-scale fraud. This is the first time a tech giant has taken legal action against a group that used their AI model to perform fraud in the US. The lawsuit was filed on June 12, 2026.
How the scam worked
The gang's operation was built around selling ready-made "phishing kits", tools that are used to create convincing fake websites, to other criminals via Telegram. Using Gemini, Outsider Enterprise generated HTML code, which produced near-perfect replicas of trusted brands including Google, YouTube, the US Postal Service, and toll payment platform E-ZPass.
Google described the scheme as "phishing-for-dummies" — a system so accessible that individuals with no technical expertise could deploy a professional-looking fraudulent website within minutes. Subscription access to the platform costs just $88 (approximately Rs 8,369.72) per week, providing buyers with over 290 ready-made templates.
Today, we filed a lawsuit to permanently dismantle a group of organized cybercriminals accused of using AI tools — including Gemini — to scam Americans via fake text campaigns. Here’s what to know:— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) June 12, 2026
◾Our suit targets core software developers in a cybercrime operation known as…
Scale of the Operation
The numbers uncovered in Google's complaint are staggering. Between November 2025 and April 2026, Google identified more than 1.59 million fake URLs linked to the group. In just two weeks in May 2026, Android users filed 55,000 spam text complaints — more than two per minute — during which the gang sent 2.5 million messages containing links to fraudulent websites.
In total, Outsider Enterprise created over 9,000 fake websites and more than one million fake URLs. The FBI estimates that since July 2023, the group has stolen approximately 3.87 million credit card records and caused losses of around $1.9 billion (approximately Rs 15,800 crore).
A Highly Organised Criminal Structure
The gang operated with the efficiency of a corporate enterprise, divided into distinct departments. Separate teams were created to handle template creation, victim data compilation from social media and past breaches, bulk SMS distribution via "smartphone banks" — devices loaded with SIM cards and modems — and money laundering of stolen funds. Operations were coordinated openly on Telegram, complete with tutorial videos and attack planning.
Google's Response
Beyond the lawsuit, Google is working with the FBI to dismantle the group's infrastructure and has partnered with major US telecoms like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to intercept fraudulent messages before they reach users. The gang's accounts and storefronts on Shopify have also been shut down.
Google is additionally backing seven bipartisan bills in the US Congress aimed at strengthening legislation against AI-enabled scams. The company's Android platform already filters over 10 billion dangerous messages per month using AI-powered scam detection.
This is not Google's first legal strike of this nature. In November 2025, a similar RICO case against a phishing platform called "Lighthouse" resulted in its shutdown within hours of the lawsuit being filed.