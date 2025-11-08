Google Starts Rolling Out Gemini For Android Auto, Replacing Google Assistant: Report
The new AI assistant has been spotted in Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7, which are currently in beta testing.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has started rolling out the Gemini assistant to Android Auto. According to a 9to5Google report, the AI assistant was spotted by several individuals on their car’s infotainment system. The publication claims that the tech giant has silently rolled out the new update. It is worth noting that this update has been spotted after Google recently updated its Maps.
The Gemini for Android Auto feature was initially announced in May at the 2025 Google I/O event.
Gemini for Android Auto
According to the report, an individual noticed this feature on Android Auto version 15.6. The publication spotted the same when they connected their Pixel 10 Pro XL to different car infotainment systems. They also found this feature on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which ran Android Auto version 15.7.
It is still unclear whether the update is in its beta stage or is an actual update. This is because the Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 are currently only available in beta. The publication also highlights the possibility of whether Gemini for Android Auto is in beta testing, or if it coincidentally showed up on these versions.
However, it is expected that Google will formally announce its plans related to this update in the coming days.
Gemini for Android Auto: Features
Gemini for Android Auto is slated to entirely replace the standard Google Assistant. With the help of this feature, users will be able to experience a hands-free and safer driving experience while interacting with Google services and other apps.
Users will be able to have a more natural and contextual conversation, which would allow them to ask follow-up questions and brainstorm ideas in real-time using Gemini Live by saying, “Hey Google, let’s talk”.
As it understands over 40 languages, users will be able to edit and translate messages. Along with this, they will be able to navigate routes better using natural language. For instance, if a user wants to check for EV chargers, it will do that, and the search result can be further refined. The feature can also provide landmark-based navigation.
Gemini for Android Auto will connect with apps and services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Calendar, Google Home, and Google Keep. These will allow users to take actions like adding items to a shopping list or checking a schedule via voice commands.