Google Starts Rolling Out Gemini For Android Auto, Replacing Google Assistant: Report

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has started rolling out the Gemini assistant to Android Auto. According to a 9to5Google report, the AI assistant was spotted by several individuals on their car’s infotainment system. The publication claims that the tech giant has silently rolled out the new update. It is worth noting that this update has been spotted after Google recently updated its Maps.

The Gemini for Android Auto feature was initially announced in May at the 2025 Google I/O event.

Gemini for Android Auto

According to the report, an individual noticed this feature on Android Auto version 15.6. The publication spotted the same when they connected their Pixel 10 Pro XL to different car infotainment systems. They also found this feature on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which ran Android Auto version 15.7.

It is still unclear whether the update is in its beta stage or is an actual update. This is because the Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 are currently only available in beta. The publication also highlights the possibility of whether Gemini for Android Auto is in beta testing, or if it coincidentally showed up on these versions.

However, it is expected that Google will formally announce its plans related to this update in the coming days.