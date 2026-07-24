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Google Introduces Selfie Video As New Way To Sign Into Your Account

Google has launched selfie video sign-in, letting users access their account through a quick facial scan if they're locked out or without their usual device.

Google Introduces Selfie Video As New Way To Sign Into Your Account
Google says to prevent, it has built Selfie sign-in feature with multiple layers of protection against impersonation and deep fakes. (Image Credit: Google Blog)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new way to sign into a Google Account. Users can now use a selfie video to regain access to their account, if they ever locked out or do not have their usual phone or computer.

Google says a person's account often holds valuable information, from personal photos to emails and documents, and it recommends setting up multiple sign-in methods to keep that information secure and accessible. Selfie video is being introduced as one such additional option.

How it works?

Setting up selfie video is straightforward. Users simply look into their device's camera and follow a few guided head movements to capture their face from different angles. If they are later unable to sign in through their usual method, they can take another selfie, which is compared to the original recording to confirm their identity and restore access to the account.

Privacy and data control

Google says the selfie video belongs entirely to the user, who remains in control of it. The video is recorded and stored only with the user's consent, and can be deleted at any time through the Google Account settings. It is used solely for sign-in purposes, unless the user chooses to share it for other reasons. The video is also encrypted at rest, meaning it stays securely protected even when not in use.

Security measures

To prevent misuse, Google has built in multiple layers of protection against impersonation attempts, including fake photos or deepfake videos. When a user signs in with a selfie, the system compares it against their saved version and requires simple live movements to confirm it is a real-time recording, not a static image or pre-recorded video. Google also applies its standard account security checks to detect and prevent suspicious sign-in attempts.

The company said this update is build on its continued push to offer secure and flexible sign-in options, alongside existing tools such as passkeys and recovery contacts. Users can check if their account is eligible and set up selfie video sign-in at g.co/signin-selfie.

Also Read: Google Launches Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite And 3.5 Flash Cyber AI Models

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HOW GOOGLE SELFIE SIGN IN WORKS
GOOGLE SELFIE SIGN ELIGIBILITY
GOOGLE NEW SIGN IN OPTION
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GOOGLE SELFIE SIGN IN

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