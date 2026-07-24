ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces Selfie Video As New Way To Sign Into Your Account

Google says to prevent, it has built Selfie sign-in feature with multiple layers of protection against impersonation and deep fakes. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new way to sign into a Google Account. Users can now use a selfie video to regain access to their account, if they ever locked out or do not have their usual phone or computer.

Google says a person's account often holds valuable information, from personal photos to emails and documents, and it recommends setting up multiple sign-in methods to keep that information secure and accessible. Selfie video is being introduced as one such additional option.

How it works?

Setting up selfie video is straightforward. Users simply look into their device's camera and follow a few guided head movements to capture their face from different angles. If they are later unable to sign in through their usual method, they can take another selfie, which is compared to the original recording to confirm their identity and restore access to the account.