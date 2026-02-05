ETV Bharat / technology

Google Says 40% Of Android Phones Are Prone To Malware And Spyware Attacks: Here's What You Should Do

Hyderabad: Google confirms that 40 per cent of all Android phones are at risk from new malware and spyware attacks. The Mountain View-based tech giant has issued an updated Android distribution chart, which shows that only 7.5 per cent of Android phones are running the latest Operating System (OS), Android 16. Meanwhile, only 19.3 per cent is on Android 15, 17.9 per cent is on Android 14, and 13.9 per cent is on Android 13.

The report states that these four Android versions are significant, as Google no longer supports Android 12 and other older versions with critical security patches. The official support for Android 12 and Android 12L ended with the March 2025 security patch. This means only 58 per cent of Android phones are protected against new security threats, while over 40 per cent of devices in the hands of over a billion users, running Android 12 and older versions, are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

This is alarming, as numerous cyberattacks were recorded last year, affecting various sectors, governments, and nations. The reason for this spike was the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes. With these tools, cybercriminals executed malware and ransomware attacks using convincing fake emails and messages that fooled even the top tech experts. According to IBM’s report, in 2025, the average cost of a security breach was $4.9 million (around Rs 44.04 crore), nearly a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024.