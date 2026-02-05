Google Says 40% Of Android Phones Are Prone To Malware And Spyware Attacks: Here's What You Should Do
Billions of smartphone users are still using Android 12 and lower OS versions. Google advises them to update their phone to Android 13 or above.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google confirms that 40 per cent of all Android phones are at risk from new malware and spyware attacks. The Mountain View-based tech giant has issued an updated Android distribution chart, which shows that only 7.5 per cent of Android phones are running the latest Operating System (OS), Android 16. Meanwhile, only 19.3 per cent is on Android 15, 17.9 per cent is on Android 14, and 13.9 per cent is on Android 13.
The report states that these four Android versions are significant, as Google no longer supports Android 12 and other older versions with critical security patches. The official support for Android 12 and Android 12L ended with the March 2025 security patch. This means only 58 per cent of Android phones are protected against new security threats, while over 40 per cent of devices in the hands of over a billion users, running Android 12 and older versions, are vulnerable to cyberattacks.
This is alarming, as numerous cyberattacks were recorded last year, affecting various sectors, governments, and nations. The reason for this spike was the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes. With these tools, cybercriminals executed malware and ransomware attacks using convincing fake emails and messages that fooled even the top tech experts. According to IBM’s report, in 2025, the average cost of a security breach was $4.9 million (around Rs 44.04 crore), nearly a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024.
The Proxyearth cyberattack was a popular online attack that occurred in India last year. In this attack, a website and Telegram bot named Proxyearth could retrieve complete personal details of any Indian citizen, including name, address, email, and Aadhaar number. People could simply visit the website or Telegram bot and enter a mobile number to fetch details. This incident raised serious questions about data security.
Google has been trying to push users to the latest version of the Android OS, as it only supports Android 13 and above. If your phone supports the newer versions of the Android OS, then you should update it immediately. If your smartphone supports Android 12 or a lower OS version, it is recommended to upgrade to a newer device.