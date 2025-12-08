ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 Deep Think For Meaningful Improvement In Reasoning Capabilities

Hyderabad: Google rolled out a new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode, to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the Gemini app. This new mode is designed to deliver a significant enhancement in reasoning capabilities, tackling complex math, science, and logic problems that challenge even the most advanced AI models.

Until now, whenever a user asked a question to Gemini AI, it would respond hastily. The latest update, however, ensures the model will first deeply understand the question, consider its various aspects, and then respond. This means that answers generated by the Gemini 3 Deep Think AI model will not only be delivered quickly but also with greater thoughtfulness.

According to Google’s blog post, the Gemini 3 Deep Think has been tested on rigorous AI benchmarking platforms like Humanity’s Last Exam and ARC-AGI-2. The AI model scored 41 per cent on Humanity’s Last Exam without any external tools and 45.1 per cent on ARC-AGI-2, with code execution.

This is because the Gemini 3 Deep Think uses advanced parallel reasoning, which explores multiple possible solutions simultaneously. Notably, it is built on Gemini 2.5 Deep Think AI model, which recently achieved gold medal standard performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) and the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals.