Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 Deep Think For Meaningful Improvement In Reasoning Capabilities
Gemini 3 Deep Think is built on the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think variant, which achieved a gold-medal standard at IMO and ICPC World Finals.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google rolled out a new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode, to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the Gemini app. This new mode is designed to deliver a significant enhancement in reasoning capabilities, tackling complex math, science, and logic problems that challenge even the most advanced AI models.
Until now, whenever a user asked a question to Gemini AI, it would respond hastily. The latest update, however, ensures the model will first deeply understand the question, consider its various aspects, and then respond. This means that answers generated by the Gemini 3 Deep Think AI model will not only be delivered quickly but also with greater thoughtfulness.
According to Google’s blog post, the Gemini 3 Deep Think has been tested on rigorous AI benchmarking platforms like Humanity’s Last Exam and ARC-AGI-2. The AI model scored 41 per cent on Humanity’s Last Exam without any external tools and 45.1 per cent on ARC-AGI-2, with code execution.
Gemini 3 Deep Think is here.— G3mini (@GeminiApp) December 4, 2025
Deep Think is our most advanced reasoning mode that explores multiple hypotheses simultaneously to give you an even more sophisticated output. pic.twitter.com/oHRX938Uyl
This is because the Gemini 3 Deep Think uses advanced parallel reasoning, which explores multiple possible solutions simultaneously. Notably, it is built on Gemini 2.5 Deep Think AI model, which recently achieved gold medal standard performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) and the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals.
What does Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode actually do?
Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode provides the AI more time to analyse questions from every angle. This allows the model to generate more accurate and detailed answers for tasks such as:
- Complex mathematical questions
- Tasks that require logical reasoning
- Coding problems
- Planning and strategy
The Gemini 3 Deep Think is ideal for developers, researchers, and enterprises.
Gemini 3 Deep Think: Where to find it and how to use it?
To access Deep Think Mode in Gemini 3 Pro, users simply need to go to the mode selection and turn on ‘Deep Think’ in the prompt bar. This enables Gemini 3 Pro AI model to think more deeply about a question and answer it accordingly.
Difference between Deep Think Mode and Standard Gemini
|Difference Point
|Ordinary Gemini
|Gemini Deep Think
|Fast response speed
|Quick
|Little slow
|depth of thought
|Normal
|Very deep
|Understanding difficult questions
|Limited
|Advanced Level
|Coding and Logic
|Okay
|Much improved