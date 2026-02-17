ETV Bharat / technology

Google Set To Roll Out Backup Feature For Downloads Folder On Android Devices

Hyderabad: Google is set to roll out a new Android feature that automatically backs up files from a user's Download folder to Google Drive. This solves a significant problem of losing important files stored in the Downloads folder.

Previously, device backups covered only photos and videos via Google Photos, Google account settings, call logs, text messages and selected app data. Files such as PDFs, tickets, invoices, installers, and those stored in the Downloads folder—PDFs, tickets, invoices, and installers, in the Downloads folder were not uploaded into Google Drive until a user manually backs them up. This new feature now protects these documents.

How to enable Android Downloads folder backups

To enable Android Downloads folder backups, users are required to update their Google Play system components. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Go to your phone's Settings.

Step 2: Select Security and Privacy.

Step 3: Click on System and Updates.

Step 4: Tap on Google Play system update and check whether your phone is updated or not.

Note: Menu names may differ by manufacturer.

Once the Google Play system is updated, you need to: