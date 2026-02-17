Google Set To Roll Out Backup Feature For Downloads Folder On Android Devices
The backup feature for the Downloads folder will allow users to back up their everyday documents, like PDFs, tickets, and invoices, to Google Drive.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google is set to roll out a new Android feature that automatically backs up files from a user's Download folder to Google Drive. This solves a significant problem of losing important files stored in the Downloads folder.
Previously, device backups covered only photos and videos via Google Photos, Google account settings, call logs, text messages and selected app data. Files such as PDFs, tickets, invoices, installers, and those stored in the Downloads folder—PDFs, tickets, invoices, and installers, in the Downloads folder were not uploaded into Google Drive until a user manually backs them up. This new feature now protects these documents.
How to enable Android Downloads folder backups
To enable Android Downloads folder backups, users are required to update their Google Play system components. Here are the steps:
Step 1: Go to your phone's Settings.
Step 2: Select Security and Privacy.
Step 3: Click on System and Updates.
Step 4: Tap on Google Play system update and check whether your phone is updated or not.
Note: Menu names may differ by manufacturer.
Once the Google Play system is updated, you need to:
Step 1: Open your phone's Settings.
Step 2: Tap on Google.
Step 3: Click on Backup and look for a new option covering Files or Downloads.
Step 4: Switch on the Downloads backup toggle and confirm any on-screen prompts.
If a user uses Files by Google, they may see a prompt within the app to protect their Downloads; follow the guided setup if it appears.
After the initial backup, Android will automatically save new or changed items (like photos, contacts, etc.) at intervals, depending on the user's device settings and internet connection. If a user does not see the backup option, it's probably because the update is still rolling out.
Android Downloads folder backups: What gets backed up and what doesn't?
Backed up: Documents and everyday downloads, including PDFs, boarding passes, tickets, CVs, invoices, small images saved from the web, and files received via email or messaging apps that are in the device's Downloads folder.
Not backed up: Although Google Drive will back up the phone's internal storage, app-specific private folders, and other backup systems (such as photos and videos in Google Photos). However, changes made after backup will not automatically sync to Drive, and modifications made in Drive will not be reflected on the user's phone.