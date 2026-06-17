ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out Android 17 With Multitasking Bubbles, Screen Reactions, Foldable Gaming Mode For Pixel Users

Hyderabad: Google has announced the rollout of its next-generation mobile operating system (OS), Android 17, for Pixel devices. It comes with a suite of features that are designed to improve productivity, entertainment, security, and safety. Google mentions that select advanced devices will receive Gemini Intelligence late this summer, which will help users finish their tasks quickly and work proactively throughout the day. Along with this, Google has also rolled out the June Pixel Drop, which includes new features and updates, making users’ devices more personalised and helpful for Android 17 and WearOS 7. Apart from Pixel devices, the new OS will gradually roll out to other eligible Android phones throughout 2026.

Bubbles enable better multitasking

Multitasking Bubbles are floating circular icons that appear on the screen while users engage with other apps, helping them to "stay in the flow." Google highlights that bubbles on large-screen devices are docked in a dedicated bubble bar at the bottom of the screen. Users can quickly multitask with the Bubbles feature, enabling them to switch between apps with one tap and resize or maximise them to full screen.

This feature is useful when travelling, consuming entertainment, and working, as it allows users to easily reference notes or maps, watch tutorials, and even check sports scores.

Screen Reactions

Google mentions that it has updated screen recording and annotation with a new toolbar and improved flow. Users can share their perspective quickly using Screen Reactions. This can be done with a few taps, as users can record themselves with their phone’s selfie camera and capture their device’s screen at the same time.

Screen Reactions allows users to add their thoughts and reactions over sites, apps, and trending videos without the need for a green screen or switching between apps.

Foldable Gaming Mode