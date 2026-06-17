Google Rolls Out Android 17 With Multitasking Bubbles, Screen Reactions, Foldable Gaming Mode For Pixel Users
Google rolls out Android 17 for Pixel devices with Gemini Intelligence, Bubbles multitasking, Screen Reactions, foldable gaming mode, and stronger privacy, security, and theft-protection features.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the rollout of its next-generation mobile operating system (OS), Android 17, for Pixel devices. It comes with a suite of features that are designed to improve productivity, entertainment, security, and safety. Google mentions that select advanced devices will receive Gemini Intelligence late this summer, which will help users finish their tasks quickly and work proactively throughout the day. Along with this, Google has also rolled out the June Pixel Drop, which includes new features and updates, making users’ devices more personalised and helpful for Android 17 and WearOS 7. Apart from Pixel devices, the new OS will gradually roll out to other eligible Android phones throughout 2026.
Bubbles enable better multitasking
Multitasking Bubbles are floating circular icons that appear on the screen while users engage with other apps, helping them to "stay in the flow." Google highlights that bubbles on large-screen devices are docked in a dedicated bubble bar at the bottom of the screen. Users can quickly multitask with the Bubbles feature, enabling them to switch between apps with one tap and resize or maximise them to full screen.
This feature is useful when travelling, consuming entertainment, and working, as it allows users to easily reference notes or maps, watch tutorials, and even check sports scores.
Screen Reactions
Google mentions that it has updated screen recording and annotation with a new toolbar and improved flow. Users can share their perspective quickly using Screen Reactions. This can be done with a few taps, as users can record themselves with their phone’s selfie camera and capture their device’s screen at the same time.
Screen Reactions allows users to add their thoughts and reactions over sites, apps, and trending videos without the need for a green screen or switching between apps.
Foldable Gaming Mode
In Android 17, users with foldable smartphones receive a dedicated foldable gaming mode. It allows the device to optimise a 50/50 layout with the game view on top and the dynamic gamepad at the bottom, maximising the view and button-mashing space of the game. Google mentions that the feature will be available in the coming months. Moreover, users can elevate their gaming experience by using an external controller with controller remapping.
The tech giant also says that the new OS comes with reduced frame drops and stutters, as memory cleanup has been made more efficient for high-definition gaming.
New security and safety features
The new OS gives users more control, allowing an app to have temporary access to their precise location and share only specific contacts rather than the entire address book. This prevents apps from collecting unnecessary user data and protects digital privacy. Android 17 has enhanced the Mark as Lost feature in Find Hub. It allows users to lock their missing phone using their biometrics, so that even if a thief has the passcode for the device, they will not be able to unlock it, access information, or turn off tracking.
Improvements to Live Threat Detection block further suspicious apps and scams, and an enhanced Advanced Protection mode helps users to safeguard their devices from sophisticated threats.
Google highlights that to protect users’ smartphones from thieves, Android 17 has also reduced the number of times anyone can guess a device PIN and added a longer waiting period between failed attempts.
Other features include hiding app names on the home screen, a dedicated volume control for Gemini, expansion of Parental Controls to all Android devices, more control over the expanded dark theme, and more.