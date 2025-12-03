Google Rolls Out Android 16 Updates, AI-Summarised Notifications, Parental Control, Expressive Captions, And More
The Android 16 update brings major changes to notifications, customisation, security, and accessibility that will make everyday phone use easier.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out Android 16 along with a new set of general Android features. The tech giant has changed its update schedule; instead of a major update in a year, the company will frequently offer smaller updates at regular intervals.
Google mentions that eligible Pixel devices will receive the latest Android 16 updates starting December 3, 2025, today.
According to 9to5Google’s report, the latest Android 16 updates will be available on Pixels devices, including the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.
Notification bar is now smarter
One of the major highlights of the Android 16 update is its new artificial intelligence (AI) powered notification experience. This feature will automatically create a summary of long chats or messages for the user, allowing them to understand the entire context at a glance.
With today's @Android 16 updates on Pixel, your device is getting smarter, more personal and easier to manage:— Google (@Google) December 2, 2025
📋 Keep your notifications focused and organized with new AI-powered features
💃 Express yourself with a more personal interface, including custom icon shapes and theme…
A new notification organiser is also provided, which automatically groups and mutes less important notifications such as promotions, news, and social alerts. This will reduce unnecessary clutter on the user’s phone screen.
Other customisation features: Android 16 users will now be able to customise their smartphones even more. Here are the customisation options listed below:
- Custom icon shapes - It allows users to express their style for their device’s home screen.
- Themed icons - These are automatically applied across the user’s apps for a cohesive and minimal look. It creates a consistent look and feel across all the apps.
- Expanded option in Dark Theme: This feature automatically darkens most light apps, even those that don’t have their own native dark theme. Dark theme enables saving battery life and lets users have visual comfort.
Parental Control Centre
Google has provided a dedicated Parental Controls section in the latest Android 16 update, which will be available in the device’s settings. As the name suggests, parents will be able to control their access to Android devices. The features include:
- Setting screen-time limits
- Creating a Phone Usage Schedule for Kids
- Limiting app usage.
- Setting up automatic downtime
- Add more time
The new Parental Control in Settings also provides direct access to set up Google Family Link, which offers functionalities like School Time, app purchase approvals, location alerts, and more in the Family Link app on the parent’s device.
Apart from these, Google has also offered a few extra features, which will be available to all eligible Android users.
- Call Reason (Beta): This feature allows callers to mark an outgoing call to a saved contact as “urgent”, which is displayed on the recipient’s incoming call screen. If the receiver/recipient misses the call, the “urgent” tag remains visible in the call history to indicate the caller’s request for an instant response. This feature will be useful in time-sensitive situations.
- Expressive captions: If a user mutes a video or doesn’t want to hear the other person’s voice, the captions will display emotion tags for sad, angry, or happy to help the users understand the message.
- Easier controls for unwanted group chats in Messages: If an unknown number adds a user to a group, their phone will then know what the group is all about in advance. This will allow users to make an informed decision whether to reply, leave, or block the group.
- Chrome pinned tabs: Users can now pin tabs in the mobile version of the Chrome app, which works similarly to the desktop variant.
- Instant scam checks with Circle to Search: User can now analyse suspicious messages in Circle to Search, which will showcase whether it is a scam or not.