Google Rolls Out Android 16 Updates, AI-Summarised Notifications, Parental Control, Expressive Captions, And More

The latest Android 16 updates will be rolled out to eligble devices today. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out Android 16 along with a new set of general Android features. The tech giant has changed its update schedule; instead of a major update in a year, the company will frequently offer smaller updates at regular intervals.

Google mentions that eligible Pixel devices will receive the latest Android 16 updates starting December 3, 2025, today.

According to 9to5Google’s report, the latest Android 16 updates will be available on Pixels devices, including the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.

Notification bar is now smarter

One of the major highlights of the Android 16 update is its new artificial intelligence (AI) powered notification experience. This feature will automatically create a summary of long chats or messages for the user, allowing them to understand the entire context at a glance.