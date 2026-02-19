Google Rolls Out AI Music Generation Model Lyria 3 To Gemini App: How To Use
Lyria 3 is available in eight languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) research wing DeepMind has rolled out its latest AI music creation model, Lyria 3, to the Gemini app. It enables users to generate short, custom tracks simply by typing a description or uploading an image. Currently in beta stage, Lyria 3 is accessible to all Gemini users aged 18 and above across eight languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.
The AI music generator is available on desktop, and its mobile version will be released over the coming days. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users will be able to access higher usage limits of Lyria 3.
Lyria 3: How does it work?
Users can prompt the Lyria 3 using text or a photo, and ask it to create music ranging from a genre and mood to a personal memory. For instance a user can request the AI model to create “a comical R&B slow jam about a sock finding their match,” or “Create a track for my mother about the great times we had as kids and the memories of her home cooked plantains,” or “Use these photos to create a track about my dog Duncan on a hike in the woods.”
Lyria 3 will create a 30-second track with custom cover art generated by Nano Banana. The created tracks can be shared with friends by downloading or simply clicking the share link.
With Lyria 3, Google aims to create a fun and unique way for users to express themselves, rather than being able to create a musical masterpiece.
Google has stated that the AI music generator is designed for original creative expression rather than artist imitation. If a specific artist is named in a prompt, Gemini will take inspiration from their original style and create a track that shares a similar style or mood. The tech giant has also mentioned that filters are placed to screen outputs against existing content.
Lyria 3 on YouTube’s Dream Track
Google mentions that creators can explore Lyria 3 on YouTube’s Dream Track. This functionality is currently available in the US, but is set to be rolled out to other countries soon. In Dream Track, Lyria 3 enhances the quality of soundtracks in Shorts, irrespective of their genre. From a lyrical verse to a vibey backing track, creators will be able to customise their soundtracks and make them better.
Lyria 3 marks a significant improvement on its predecessors (Lyria 2 and Lyria 1), as it automatically generates lyrics from prompts without requiring users to write their own, while offering greater creative control over style, vocals, and tempo.
Share Ramadan greeting using Lyria 3 and Nano Banana
With the start of the Ramadan season, Google’s DeepMind has introduced Arabic language (beta version) in Lyria 3. Users can also create a downloadable personalised Ramadan greeting card using existing templates generated by Gemini’s Nano Banana.