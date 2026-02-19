ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out AI Music Generation Model Lyria 3 To Gemini App: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) research wing DeepMind has rolled out its latest AI music creation model, Lyria 3, to the Gemini app. It enables users to generate short, custom tracks simply by typing a description or uploading an image. Currently in beta stage, Lyria 3 is accessible to all Gemini users aged 18 and above across eight languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

The AI music generator is available on desktop, and its mobile version will be released over the coming days. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users will be able to access higher usage limits of Lyria 3.

Lyria 3: How does it work?

Users can prompt the Lyria 3 using text or a photo, and ask it to create music ranging from a genre and mood to a personal memory. For instance a user can request the AI model to create “a comical R&B slow jam about a sock finding their match,” or “Create a track for my mother about the great times we had as kids and the memories of her home cooked plantains,” or “Use these photos to create a track about my dog Duncan on a hike in the woods.”

Lyria 3 will create a 30-second track with custom cover art generated by Nano Banana. The created tracks can be shared with friends by downloading or simply clicking the share link.