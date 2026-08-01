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Google Rolls Back AI Feature That Generated Fake Satellite Images In Seconds: Here's What Happened

Google has rolled back Google Earth's AI image generation feature after researchers warned it could enable realistic fake satellite imagery and fuel disinformation.

Google Earth AI Image Feature Withdrawn Over Risks Of Fake Satellite Imagery
Google Earth AI Image Feature Withdrawn Over Risks Of Fake Satellite Imagery (Image Credits: Google)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST

4 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Google this week integrated its AI image generation tool into Google Earth, allowing users to generate fake satellite images, including both aerial shots and 3D visualisations. The feature received backlash from researchers and open-source intelligence experts who highlighted the potential for disinformation. Within a day of its release, Google rolled back the feature, citing violations of its policies by some users. Acknowledging the trust people have in Google Earth satellite images, the company said it will work on implementing stronger guardrails.

"We know that people uniquely trust Google Earth for a reliable view of the world. We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies. So we’re rolling back this feature in Google Earth while we work on implementing stronger guardrails," Google said.

People demonstrated the tool could generate fabricated images depicting explosions, military sites, border crossings and other sensitive events, highlighting its misuse potential.
People demonstrated the tool could generate fabricated images depicting explosions, military sites, border crossings and other sensitive events, highlighting its misuse potential. (Image Credits: Google)

At the same time, Google added arguments in favour of Nano Banana 2 integration in Google Earth, saying that generated images didn’t appear in the main Google Earth experience for others to see and were watermarked as AI-generated.

Google Earth x Nano Banana 2 Image Generation

During the release of the new Google Earth feature, the tech giant presented it as a means to create concepts grounded in the real world, where users could zoom in to a place in Google Earth on the web, tap "create image", and type whatever they wanted to see. It allowed users to generate images in seconds based on the platform's satellite, aerial, and 3D-mapping data.

Google described the feature as a way to visualise history, create custom infographics about places, make professional real estate plans, and give any place a makeover. However, researchers warned that the feature could enable bad actors to misuse Google Earth—a key resource for fact-checking and verification—to create realistic geospatial fakes.

Experts flag the feature as dangerous

Brady Africk, a research analyst at the American Enterprise Institute specialising in satellite imagery analysis, told AFP the Google Earth update would have made it "easier to generate convincing fake satellite imagery that can spread quickly online and mislead the public."

Such fakes "erode public trust in satellite imagery, and make the jobs of journalists and researchers more difficult," he said.

Among the groups that called on Google to reverse its decision was the London-based Centre for Information Resilience. Its executive director, Ross Burley, told AFP the feature was irresponsible. "Trust in satellite imagery has taken decades to build and could be irrevocably damaged overnight," Burley said.

GeoConfirmed, a volunteer-driven open-source intelligence project that verifies visuals from conflicts worldwide, also urged Google to reconsider. "We are already seeing individuals exploit the new Google Earth web tool to create fake military positions, relabel buildings as schools, and manipulate the information environment," the group wrote on X after the feature was released.

"The primary, and perhaps only, practical use of this tool appears to be creating and spreading misinformation and disinformation," it said.

Potential misuse of Google Earth AI Image Generation

Matteo Wong at The Atlantic experimented with the tool and succeeded in generating violent images simply by searching for a location on Google Earth. It let him generate doctored stills of events like a homeless encampment on the White House lawn, protestors outside the Mar-a-Lago resort, and immigrants streaming over the US-Mexico border. It highlighted the potential harm such imagery could cause in the hands of a bad actor.

AFP's tests of the feature showed it could fabricate satellite images with potentially serious global consequences, including an explosion in Paris, a nuclear site in Iran, a bomb crater in Russia, and an Islamic State training ground in Syria. The publication further noted that the tool fulfilled prompts to generate other fabricated scenes, including floods across Bangladesh, a migrant caravan camped at the US-Mexico border, and a suspicious warehouse filled with vans in Georgia—one of several states that US President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was affected by widespread election fraud.

Fake satellite imagery can have real-world consequences, as was the case in 2023 when an AI image depicting an explosion at the Pentagon briefly rattled the markets. Earlier this year in the US-Iran war, an AI-altered satellite image depicting a destroyed US military base garnered millions of views across platforms.

Is the feature gone for good or has it been merely paused?

As criticism mounted, Google said on X that images created using the feature included SynthID digital watermarks—invisible markers embedded in media generated by the company's artificial intelligence tools. "We take misinformation seriously," the company wrote, linking to an AI policy that prohibits users from engaging in "misinformation, misrepresentation or misleading activities."

Since Google has recalled the feature, the "create image" button no longer appears in Google Earth. However, we do not know whether the tech giant plans to re-release it later. The update from Google also appears to be open to interpretation, as it said that they were rolling back the feature while they work on implementing stronger guardrails.

ALSO READ: Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

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GOOGLE EARTH AI DEEPFAKE
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FAKE SATELLITE IMAGES
GOOGLE EARTH AI IMAGE GENERATION

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