ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Back AI Feature That Generated Fake Satellite Images In Seconds: Here's What Happened

Hyderabad: Google this week integrated its AI image generation tool into Google Earth, allowing users to generate fake satellite images, including both aerial shots and 3D visualisations. The feature received backlash from researchers and open-source intelligence experts who highlighted the potential for disinformation. Within a day of its release, Google rolled back the feature, citing violations of its policies by some users. Acknowledging the trust people have in Google Earth satellite images, the company said it will work on implementing stronger guardrails.

"We know that people uniquely trust Google Earth for a reliable view of the world. We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies. So we’re rolling back this feature in Google Earth while we work on implementing stronger guardrails," Google said.

People demonstrated the tool could generate fabricated images depicting explosions, military sites, border crossings and other sensitive events, highlighting its misuse potential. (Image Credits: Google)

At the same time, Google added arguments in favour of Nano Banana 2 integration in Google Earth, saying that generated images didn’t appear in the main Google Earth experience for others to see and were watermarked as AI-generated.

Google Earth x Nano Banana 2 Image Generation

During the release of the new Google Earth feature, the tech giant presented it as a means to create concepts grounded in the real world, where users could zoom in to a place in Google Earth on the web, tap "create image", and type whatever they wanted to see. It allowed users to generate images in seconds based on the platform's satellite, aerial, and 3D-mapping data.

Google described the feature as a way to visualise history, create custom infographics about places, make professional real estate plans, and give any place a makeover. However, researchers warned that the feature could enable bad actors to misuse Google Earth—a key resource for fact-checking and verification—to create realistic geospatial fakes.

Experts flag the feature as dangerous

Brady Africk, a research analyst at the American Enterprise Institute specialising in satellite imagery analysis, told AFP the Google Earth update would have made it "easier to generate convincing fake satellite imagery that can spread quickly online and mislead the public."