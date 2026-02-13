Google Risks EU Antitrust Probe For Allegedly Inflating Search Advertising Prices
If Google is found guilty of violating the EU’s competition laws, then it could be charged 10 per cent of its global annual sales
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is at risk of another antitrust investigation by the European Union (EU). Media reports note that the Belgium-based regulator is concerned that the Mountain View-based tech giant may be unfairly pushing online advertising prices for advertisers.
As per a letter sent by the EU to affected advertisers, Bloomberg reports that if the regulator finds out—backed with evidence—that Google is violating antitrust laws, then it will have to give 10 per cent of global annual sales as fines.
Google has been the subject of several EU antitrust investigations and has been fined billions of euros in recent years. Another antitrust probe may lead to tensions between the US government and the EU. Meanwhile, the US government claims that Google has been unfairly targeted by the regulator, which the EU had dismissed.
While the probe is in its early stages, the EU is investigating Google’s ad auction practices, specifically how it sells advertising space on Google Search. The tech giant runs auctions to decide which ads show up in search results. The “clearing price” is the price paid by the winning bidder. The EU is concerned that the tech giant might be artificially inflating the clearing price that advertisers pay, which could help Google to increase its revenue. This potentially leads to hurting those advertisers and violating EU competition laws.
Google argues that ad prices are determined by real-time auctions, considering factors like advertiser competition and ad quality. It also added that Google Search ads help small businesses to compete against big brands.
Similar allegations have earlier been levelled against Google, as the US Department of Justice accused the tech giant of manipulating online auctions. The department had attempted to impose a sale of Google's Chrome browser. This was overruled by a Washington judge.