Google Risks EU Antitrust Probe For Allegedly Inflating Search Advertising Prices

Google has already faced several EU antitrust investigations and has been fined billions of euros in recent years. ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Google is at risk of another antitrust investigation by the European Union (EU). Media reports note that the Belgium-based regulator is concerned that the Mountain View-based tech giant may be unfairly pushing online advertising prices for advertisers.

As per a letter sent by the EU to affected advertisers, Bloomberg reports that if the regulator finds out—backed with evidence—that Google is violating antitrust laws, then it will have to give 10 per cent of global annual sales as fines.

Google has been the subject of several EU antitrust investigations and has been fined billions of euros in recent years. Another antitrust probe may lead to tensions between the US government and the EU. Meanwhile, the US government claims that Google has been unfairly targeted by the regulator, which the EU had dismissed.