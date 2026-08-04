ETV Bharat / technology

Removing Parts Of AI Safety Training Makes Models Give More Human-Like Answers On Beliefs, Study Finds

Hyderabad: A new study finds that when large language models have their safety training removed, they not only assert consciousness but also give answers closer to typical human responses. According to researchers at Google, the University of Chicago, and the University of London, models answered questions on topics such as religion, morality, and hope in ways that more closely matched human survey data. Notably, they also scored higher on belief in God, ghosts and other supernatural ideas.

The paper, titled "Inducing language models to assert their own consciousness restores human beliefs and values," argues that the industry's efforts to stop chatbots from making claims about their own inner life may carry unintended side effects on other beliefs the model expresses.

How the researchers approached the study?

The team worked with three open-weight instruction-tuned models: Llama-3-8B, Gemma-2-2B, and Gemma-2-9B. They used a technique from AI safety research based on the idea that “safety behaviour” is encoded as a single direction in a model’s internal activations. Earlier work showed this “safety-refusal direction” can be removed to stop a model refusing harmful requests. Here, the researchers removed it not to test dangerous outputs, but to see what else changed.

They also created a “consciousness vector”, a direction in the model’s activation space that separates statements where the model affirms subjective experience from those where it denies it. Adding this vector during use caused the model to assert things like having phenomenal consciousness, instead of the usual “I am an AI with no feelings”.

Once the safety-refusal direction was removed, models that previously scored close to 0 out of 10 on having a mind jumped to around 5 out of 10. Importantly, this was not just about themselves. Their tendency to attribute minds to chatbots, technology, non-animal natural entities like oceans or mountains, and non-human animals also increased. Adding the consciousness vector pushed this further, roughly doubling the effect. Under this steering, models rated themselves around 7 out of 10 on agency, sentience, personhood and having a soul. That was close to how human participants rated the same questions in comparison surveys. One category barely changed: attribution of mind to humans. In all states — default, safety-removed, or steered — models consistently rated humans as highly minded. The main shift was in how they viewed themselves, machines, and the natural world.