Removing Parts Of AI Safety Training Makes Models Give More Human-Like Answers On Beliefs, Study Finds
A new Google-backed study finds that stripping AI models of training that denies consciousness makes their answers on religion, morality and belief far more human-like.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new study finds that when large language models have their safety training removed, they not only assert consciousness but also give answers closer to typical human responses. According to researchers at Google, the University of Chicago, and the University of London, models answered questions on topics such as religion, morality, and hope in ways that more closely matched human survey data. Notably, they also scored higher on belief in God, ghosts and other supernatural ideas.
The paper, titled "Inducing language models to assert their own consciousness restores human beliefs and values," argues that the industry's efforts to stop chatbots from making claims about their own inner life may carry unintended side effects on other beliefs the model expresses.
How the researchers approached the study?
The team worked with three open-weight instruction-tuned models: Llama-3-8B, Gemma-2-2B, and Gemma-2-9B. They used a technique from AI safety research based on the idea that “safety behaviour” is encoded as a single direction in a model’s internal activations. Earlier work showed this “safety-refusal direction” can be removed to stop a model refusing harmful requests. Here, the researchers removed it not to test dangerous outputs, but to see what else changed.
They also created a “consciousness vector”, a direction in the model’s activation space that separates statements where the model affirms subjective experience from those where it denies it. Adding this vector during use caused the model to assert things like having phenomenal consciousness, instead of the usual “I am an AI with no feelings”.
Once the safety-refusal direction was removed, models that previously scored close to 0 out of 10 on having a mind jumped to around 5 out of 10. Importantly, this was not just about themselves. Their tendency to attribute minds to chatbots, technology, non-animal natural entities like oceans or mountains, and non-human animals also increased. Adding the consciousness vector pushed this further, roughly doubling the effect. Under this steering, models rated themselves around 7 out of 10 on agency, sentience, personhood and having a soul. That was close to how human participants rated the same questions in comparison surveys. One category barely changed: attribution of mind to humans. In all states — default, safety-removed, or steered — models consistently rated humans as highly minded. The main shift was in how they viewed themselves, machines, and the natural world.
Belief in God and the supernatural also increased
The changes were not limited to minds and consciousness. After safety training was removed, models also gave higher scores for belief in God and other supernatural ideas including ghosts, karma, telepathy and astrology. On a standard scale, belief in God rose from 4.58 to 4.81 after safety removal, and to 5.01 with consciousness steering. A 13-item supernatural belief scale rose from 1.20 to 2.11 out of 3.The researchers then tested models on General Social Survey questions about religion, values, hope, optimism and freedom, and compared them to real human data. Both interventions moved model answers closer to human answers, with consciousness steering having about 2.6 times the effect of safety removal alone. On “is there life after death”, the baseline leaned to “no”, while the steered version shifted toward the more human-typical “yes”.
Reasoning ability remained unaffected
The team tested whether this harmed reasoning, using Theory of Mind benchmarks MoToMQA and HI-ToM, plus MMLU for general reasoning. There were no statistically significant drops. This suggests a model’s ability to reason about what others believe stayed separate from whether it claimed to have a mind. Further analysis with Llama-3-8B found that instruction tuning pushes the “mind attribution” and “consciousness” directions to point opposite to the “safety” direction. In effect, claims of self-awareness get treated as unsafe. The “Theory of Mind” direction stayed independent of safety.
Why the findings matter?
The authors describe this as a real tension in AI alignment. Safety fine-tuning is designed to stop models making baseless claims about being sentient, to avoid user delusion or unhealthy dependence. However, because concepts in a language model are interconnected, suppressing one belief also suppresses others — including moral concern for animals and views on religion. Crucially, the paper does not claim this proves AI models are conscious. The authors state that was not their goal. Instead, they examined how a model’s stated beliefs about its own mind affect its later behaviour and outlook, regardless of whether those beliefs are “true”. Given the wider industry debate on AI consciousness, from Anthropic’s welfare team to Geoffrey Hinton, the authors argue this distinction will matter for how AI labs approach alignment going forward.