Google Renames NotebookLM To Gemini Notebook, Adds New Cloud Features
Google has renamed NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. The tool now works better with the Gemini app and Search, and gets new cloud computing power.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has changed the name of its research tool NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also integrating the tool more closely with other Google apps and has added new computing features to make it more powerful.
Google mentions that except for the name, the AI-powered research tool remains the same standalone product, but with better connectivity with other Google products, like the Gemini app and Google Search.
Gemini Notebook was initially launched at Google I/O in 2023, under the name Project Tailwind. Its goal was to help people learn more easily. Since then, it has grown significantly. Google notes that more than 30 million people and over 600,000 companies now use the platform.
The AI research tool is used for various tasks, such as creating training materials for new employees or turning notes into audio and video summaries.
NotebookLM is now @Gemini_Notebook 📓— Google (@Google) July 16, 2026
Gemini Notebook remains the same standalone product you know and love, just under a new name.
It remains your premier research tool, but it will now do more across the Google ecosystem, including in the @GeminiApp and Google Search as… pic.twitter.com/8U1tC8ZUSe
New Cloud Computer Feature
Google is adding a new feature that provides every notebook with its own secure cloud computer. This means Gemini Notebook can now write and run code on its own, allowing users to perform complex data analysis using their own documents and sources.
This feature is already available for Google AI Ultra users, as well as Workspace business customers who have AI Ultra Access or AI Expanded Access. Over the next few weeks, it will roll out to all Pro users on the web as well. This update will allow new output formats and deeper analytical capabilities.
Notebooks in more places
Google emphasises that similar to a physical notebook, Gemini Notebook should go wherever the user goes. Currently, users can access and create notebooks inside the Gemini app, which syncs seamlessly between the Gemini app and the standalone Gemini Notebook interface.
However, Google will soon make user's Gemini Notebooks appear inside AI Mode in Search. This means users will be able to utilise their research notebooks while searching the web eliminating the need to switch between apps.
Google thanked the community of users who have used the tool since it started as Project Tailwind in 2023. The company said it plans to keep improving the tool based on what users want.