ETV Bharat / technology

Google Renames NotebookLM To Gemini Notebook, Adds New Cloud Features

Google has renamed NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. The tool now works better with the Gemini app and Search, and gets new cloud computing power.

Google Renames NotebookLM To Gemini Notebook, Adds New Cloud Features
Screenshot of the renamed Gemini Notebook (Image Credit: Gemini Notebook)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Google has changed the name of its research tool NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also integrating the tool more closely with other Google apps and has added new computing features to make it more powerful.

Google mentions that except for the name, the AI-powered research tool remains the same standalone product, but with better connectivity with other Google products, like the Gemini app and Google Search.

Gemini Notebook was initially launched at Google I/O in 2023, under the name Project Tailwind. Its goal was to help people learn more easily. Since then, it has grown significantly. Google notes that more than 30 million people and over 600,000 companies now use the platform.

The AI research tool is used for various tasks, such as creating training materials for new employees or turning notes into audio and video summaries.

New Cloud Computer Feature

Google is adding a new feature that provides every notebook with its own secure cloud computer. This means Gemini Notebook can now write and run code on its own, allowing users to perform complex data analysis using their own documents and sources.

This feature is already available for Google AI Ultra users, as well as Workspace business customers who have AI Ultra Access or AI Expanded Access. Over the next few weeks, it will roll out to all Pro users on the web as well. This update will allow new output formats and deeper analytical capabilities.

Notebooks in more places

Google emphasises that similar to a physical notebook, Gemini Notebook should go wherever the user goes. Currently, users can access and create notebooks inside the Gemini app, which syncs seamlessly between the Gemini app and the standalone Gemini Notebook interface.

However, Google will soon make user's Gemini Notebooks appear inside AI Mode in Search. This means users will be able to utilise their research notebooks while searching the web eliminating the need to switch between apps.

Google thanked the community of users who have used the tool since it started as Project Tailwind in 2023. The company said it plans to keep improving the tool based on what users want.

Also Read: EC Orders Google To Share Search Data And Open Up Android For Rival AI Companies Under Digital Markets Act

TAGGED:

NOTEBOOKLM REBRAND
GOOGLE AI RESEARCH TOOL
GEMINI APP INTEGRATION
GOOGLE
GEMINI NOTEBOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.