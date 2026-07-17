ETV Bharat / technology

Google Renames NotebookLM To Gemini Notebook, Adds New Cloud Features

Hyderabad: Google has changed the name of its research tool NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also integrating the tool more closely with other Google apps and has added new computing features to make it more powerful.

Google mentions that except for the name, the AI-powered research tool remains the same standalone product, but with better connectivity with other Google products, like the Gemini app and Google Search.

Gemini Notebook was initially launched at Google I/O in 2023, under the name Project Tailwind. Its goal was to help people learn more easily. Since then, it has grown significantly. Google notes that more than 30 million people and over 600,000 companies now use the platform.

The AI research tool is used for various tasks, such as creating training materials for new employees or turning notes into audio and video summaries.

New Cloud Computer Feature