Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Record-Breaking AI Reasoning, Made For Complex Tasks
Google released Gemini 3.1 Pro, a smarter AI model with a 77.1 per cent score on ARC-AGI-2, more than double Gemini 3 Pro’s reasoning performance.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the release of Gemini 3.1 Pro, updating all its consumer and developer products to the upgraded core intelligence. The tech giant says that the new model is smarter and has a more capable baseline for complex problem-solving.
On ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark that evaluates a model's ability to solve entirely new logic patterns, Gemini 3.1 Pro claims to have achieved a verified score of 77.1 per cent, which is more than double the reasoning performance of Gemini 3 Pro.
Google says that the Gemini 3.1 Pro is designed for tasks where a simple answer is not enough and requires advanced reasoning. "This improved intelligence can help in practical applications — whether you’re looking for a clear, visual explanation of a complex topic, a way to synthesise data into a single view, or bringing a creative project to life," Google's Gemini Team explained in a blog post.
We used Gemini 3.1 Pro to build a realistic city planner app. 🏙️— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) February 19, 2026
Watch how the model tackles complex terrain, maps out infrastructure, and simulates traffic to generate a high-quality visualization. pic.twitter.com/SKoVzwtBy8
The team explained that 3.1 Pro can generate website-ready code-based animated SVGs directly from a text prompt. It shared some examples where Gemini 3.1 Pro generated SVG animations, with better depth and smoothness than Gemini 3. The new model is also capable of complex system synthesis, interactive design generation (such as a complex 3D starling murmuration), and creative coding for usecases like building a modern personal portfolio.
The model is a step forward in reasoning, designed for workflows where a simple answer isn’t enough.— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) February 19, 2026
On ARC-AGI-2 – which tests for novel logic patterns – it more than doubles 3 Pro’s score.
This means it can help you visualize complex topics, organize scattered data, and bring… pic.twitter.com/1RyM0yZwEo
Google is releasing the 3.1 Pro in preview to validate and improve in areas like agentic workflows before making it generally available. The new model is rolling out to the Gemini app, with higher limits for users with the Google AI Pro and Ultra plans. For consumers, it is also rolling out to NotebookLM, but exclusively for AI Pro and Ultra users.
With this new release, Gemini applies advanced reasoning to make sense of complex, changing information in real-time.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) February 19, 2026
3.1 Pro can utilize advanced reasoning to bridge the gap between complex APIs and user-friendly design. For example, Gemini built a live aerospace dashboard,… pic.twitter.com/qQZ0BIXAIL
Enterprise users can access Gemini 3.1 Pro via Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. For developers, the 3.1 Pro in preview is rolling out via Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, Google Antigravity (agentic development platform), and Android Studio.