ETV Bharat / technology

Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Record-Breaking AI Reasoning, Made For Complex Tasks

On ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark that evaluates a model's ability to solve entirely new logic patterns, Gemini 3.1 Pro claims to have achieved a verified score of 77.1 per cent, which is more than double the reasoning performance of Gemini 3 Pro.

Hyderabad: Google has announced the release of Gemini 3.1 Pro, updating all its consumer and developer products to the upgraded core intelligence. The tech giant says that the new model is smarter and has a more capable baseline for complex problem-solving.

Google says that the Gemini 3.1 Pro is designed for tasks where a simple answer is not enough and requires advanced reasoning. "This improved intelligence can help in practical applications — whether you’re looking for a clear, visual explanation of a complex topic, a way to synthesise data into a single view, or bringing a creative project to life," Google's Gemini Team explained in a blog post.

The team explained that 3.1 Pro can generate website-ready code-based animated SVGs directly from a text prompt. It shared some examples where Gemini 3.1 Pro generated SVG animations, with better depth and smoothness than Gemini 3. The new model is also capable of complex system synthesis, interactive design generation (such as a complex 3D starling murmuration), and creative coding for usecases like building a modern personal portfolio.

Google is releasing the 3.1 Pro in preview to validate and improve in areas like agentic workflows before making it generally available. The new model is rolling out to the Gemini app, with higher limits for users with the Google AI Pro and Ultra plans. For consumers, it is also rolling out to NotebookLM, but exclusively for AI Pro and Ultra users.

Enterprise users can access Gemini 3.1 Pro via Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. For developers, the 3.1 Pro in preview is rolling out via Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, Google Antigravity (agentic development platform), and Android Studio.