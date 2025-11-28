ETV Bharat / technology

Google Reduces Daily Prompt Limits on Gemini 3 Pro And Nano Banana Pro Free Users

Hyderabad: Google recently introduced Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant, during the launch of these AI models, set a simplified limit for free users. However, the increasing demand for these AI models resulted in server load, leading to a reduction of the daily prompt limit for free users by the company. This move made many believe that Google has gradually started to commercialise its AI services.

After the launch of these AI models, during the initial period, free users were allowed up to five prompts per day in Gemini 3 Pro, which was similar to the limit that was previously available in the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

Similarly, free users of Nano Banana Pro or Gemini 3 Pro Image model could create or edit three images per day.

However, Google quietly updated the prompt limits for free users, where they are only offered basic access without a fixed limit. The company clearly stated that “daily limits will change frequently.”

This means that if a user gets a five-prompt limit today, they could get only a two-prompt limit tomorrow. According to several reports, many users state they only get two prompts, while a few say that they are getting three prompts.