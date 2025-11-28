ETV Bharat / technology

Google Reduces Daily Prompt Limits on Gemini 3 Pro And Nano Banana Pro Free Users

Free Nana Banana Pro users can now generate or edit 2 images per day.

Google Reduces Daily Prompt Limits on Gemini 3 Pro And Nano Banana Pro Free Users
Previously, Gemini 3 Pro free users were allowed 5 prompts per day. (Image Credit: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google recently introduced Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant, during the launch of these AI models, set a simplified limit for free users. However, the increasing demand for these AI models resulted in server load, leading to a reduction of the daily prompt limit for free users by the company. This move made many believe that Google has gradually started to commercialise its AI services.

After the launch of these AI models, during the initial period, free users were allowed up to five prompts per day in Gemini 3 Pro, which was similar to the limit that was previously available in the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

Similarly, free users of Nano Banana Pro or Gemini 3 Pro Image model could create or edit three images per day.

However, Google quietly updated the prompt limits for free users, where they are only offered basic access without a fixed limit. The company clearly stated that “daily limits will change frequently.”

This means that if a user gets a five-prompt limit today, they could get only a two-prompt limit tomorrow. According to several reports, many users state they only get two prompts, while a few say that they are getting three prompts.

FeaturesOld free limitNew free limit
Gemini 3 Pro Prompts5 prompts/dayBasic Access, limits will vary
Nano Banana Pro image3 images/day2 images/day
NotebookLM InfographicsAvailableClosed for free users
NotebookLM Slide DecksAvailableClosed for free users

Prompt limit for free Google AI users

According to several reports, the prompt limit on Nana Banana Pro has been constricted. Free users will now be able to create or edit only two images per day. Nano Banana Pro now sports a note stating “Image generation is in high demand, so this limit may change at any time.”

On the other hand, things are even more different with NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research assistant. The tech giant has removed the Infographics and Slide Decks features available with Nano Banana Pro for free users. Google mentions that this is due to “overwhelming demand” and “capacity constraints”, which are promised to be restored to normal access soon.

Infographics allowed users to create visual summaries from their research files in landscape, portrait, or square styles. Slide decks are available in two styles: Detailed Deck and Presenter Slides.

It is worth noting that no prompt limit changes have been made to Google Pro and Ultra subscribers. All these changes indicate that Google is now limiting free users from open access to high-end AI models.

Features/ModelsFree users (without Google AI plan)Google AI Ultra (Gemini App)
Thinking with 3 ProBasic Access - Daily limit subject to changeAccess to up to 100 prompts daily
Fasr (with 2.5 Flash)-General Access
Context Window32,000-
Agent feature--
Audio Overviews-Daily 20 Audio Overview
Deep Research5 reports a month from the fast model20 reports daily by thinking with 3 Pro
Deep Think--
Image Generation & Editing (Nano Banana)100 images daily1000 images daily
Image Generation & Editing (Nano Banana Pro)2 images daily1000 images daily
Dynamic View25 prompts daily250 prompts daily
Scheduled Actions-Ten active actions at once
Video Generation (Veo 3.1 Fast)-3 videos daily
Slide Generation20 presentations daily-
