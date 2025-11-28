Google Reduces Daily Prompt Limits on Gemini 3 Pro And Nano Banana Pro Free Users
Free Nana Banana Pro users can now generate or edit 2 images per day.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google recently introduced Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant, during the launch of these AI models, set a simplified limit for free users. However, the increasing demand for these AI models resulted in server load, leading to a reduction of the daily prompt limit for free users by the company. This move made many believe that Google has gradually started to commercialise its AI services.
After the launch of these AI models, during the initial period, free users were allowed up to five prompts per day in Gemini 3 Pro, which was similar to the limit that was previously available in the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.
Similarly, free users of Nano Banana Pro or Gemini 3 Pro Image model could create or edit three images per day.
However, Google quietly updated the prompt limits for free users, where they are only offered basic access without a fixed limit. The company clearly stated that “daily limits will change frequently.”
This means that if a user gets a five-prompt limit today, they could get only a two-prompt limit tomorrow. According to several reports, many users state they only get two prompts, while a few say that they are getting three prompts.
|Features
|Old free limit
|New free limit
|Gemini 3 Pro Prompts
|5 prompts/day
|Basic Access, limits will vary
|Nano Banana Pro image
|3 images/day
|2 images/day
|NotebookLM Infographics
|Available
|Closed for free users
|NotebookLM Slide Decks
|Available
|Closed for free users
Prompt limit for free Google AI users
According to several reports, the prompt limit on Nana Banana Pro has been constricted. Free users will now be able to create or edit only two images per day. Nano Banana Pro now sports a note stating “Image generation is in high demand, so this limit may change at any time.”
On the other hand, things are even more different with NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research assistant. The tech giant has removed the Infographics and Slide Decks features available with Nano Banana Pro for free users. Google mentions that this is due to “overwhelming demand” and “capacity constraints”, which are promised to be restored to normal access soon.
Infographics allowed users to create visual summaries from their research files in landscape, portrait, or square styles. Slide decks are available in two styles: Detailed Deck and Presenter Slides.
It is worth noting that no prompt limit changes have been made to Google Pro and Ultra subscribers. All these changes indicate that Google is now limiting free users from open access to high-end AI models.
|Features/Models
|Free users (without Google AI plan)
|Google AI Ultra (Gemini App)
|Thinking with 3 Pro
|Basic Access - Daily limit subject to change
|Access to up to 100 prompts daily
|Fasr (with 2.5 Flash)
|-
|General Access
|Context Window
|32,000
|-
|Agent feature
|-
|-
|Audio Overviews
|-
|Daily 20 Audio Overview
|Deep Research
|5 reports a month from the fast model
|20 reports daily by thinking with 3 Pro
|Deep Think
|-
|-
|Image Generation & Editing (Nano Banana)
|100 images daily
|1000 images daily
|Image Generation & Editing (Nano Banana Pro)
|2 images daily
|1000 images daily
|Dynamic View
|25 prompts daily
|250 prompts daily
|Scheduled Actions
|-
|Ten active actions at once
|Video Generation (Veo 3.1 Fast)
|-
|3 videos daily
|Slide Generation
|20 presentations daily
|-