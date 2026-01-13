ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pulls AI Overviews For Some Health Queries After Accuracy Concerns

Hyderabad: Google has disabled AI Overviews for certain health-related enquiries, refusing to answer several basic questions like the normal range of liver blood test. This comes after an investigation by The Guardian claimed that the feature was serving misleading and false information in response to some medical searches.

As of this morning, Google is still generating AI Overviews for queries like "normal Vitamin D3 level", "normal range of Vitamin B12", "normal range of Blood Pressure", and "normal range of LDL and HDL cholesterol". However, it has removed AI Overviews for queries that the investigation flagged as misleading and "really dangerous".

The original report enlists several examples of health advice offered by AI Overviews. In one such instance, the feature provided bogus information about crucial liver function tests, which could leave people with serious liver disease wrongly thinking they are healthy. In another instance, Google reportedly advised people with pancreatic cancer to avoid high-fat foods. According to experts quoted by The Guardian, it is the exact opposite of what should be recommended.

The investigation further claims that it found Google AI Overviews delivering misleading results for searches about mental health conditions, with an expert calling AI summaries for conditions like psychosis and eating disorders as incorrect, harmful, and very dangerous. Experts talking to The Guardian also highlighted incorrect tests and advice given by Google on topics related to women's health.