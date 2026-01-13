Google Pulls AI Overviews For Some Health Queries After Accuracy Concerns
Google has restricted AI Overviews for some health-related searches after reports revealed the feature provided misleading and potentially harmful medical information.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has disabled AI Overviews for certain health-related enquiries, refusing to answer several basic questions like the normal range of liver blood test. This comes after an investigation by The Guardian claimed that the feature was serving misleading and false information in response to some medical searches.
As of this morning, Google is still generating AI Overviews for queries like "normal Vitamin D3 level", "normal range of Vitamin B12", "normal range of Blood Pressure", and "normal range of LDL and HDL cholesterol". However, it has removed AI Overviews for queries that the investigation flagged as misleading and "really dangerous".
The original report enlists several examples of health advice offered by AI Overviews. In one such instance, the feature provided bogus information about crucial liver function tests, which could leave people with serious liver disease wrongly thinking they are healthy. In another instance, Google reportedly advised people with pancreatic cancer to avoid high-fat foods. According to experts quoted by The Guardian, it is the exact opposite of what should be recommended.
The investigation further claims that it found Google AI Overviews delivering misleading results for searches about mental health conditions, with an expert calling AI summaries for conditions like psychosis and eating disorders as incorrect, harmful, and very dangerous. Experts talking to The Guardian also highlighted incorrect tests and advice given by Google on topics related to women's health.
Reacting to the investigation, the company said that the majority of its AI Overviews were factual and helpful, with the accuracy rate being on par with its other search features. It also said that when AI Overviews misinterpret web content or miss context, it would take action as appropriate under its policies.
Emphasising their investment in the quality of AI Overviews, particularly for topics like health, a spokesperson told The Verge that an internal team of clinicians reviewed the queries highlighted by the investigation and found "in many instances, the information was not inaccurate and was also supported by high-quality websites".
The complete statement is as follows:
“We invest significantly in the quality of AI Overviews, particularly for topics like health, and the vast majority provide accurate information. Our internal team of clinicians reviewed what’s been shared with us and found that in many instances, the information was not inaccurate and was also supported by high-quality websites. In cases where AI Overviews miss some context, we work to make broad improvements, and we also take action under our policies where appropriate.”