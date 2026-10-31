ETV Bharat / technology

Google's Space Satellite Runs AI In Orbit For The First Time, Writes A Poem And Sends It Back To Earth

Hyderabad: Google has achieved a landmark moment in its ambition to run Artificial Intelligence (AI) from space. The Project Suncatcher prototype satellite, launched on October 1, 2026 , aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket alongside more than 100 other spacecraft, has successfully generated an AI response from orbit and beamed it back to Earth. It is the first time a data centre-class AI chip has operated in space.

Project Suncatcher is Google's long-term research project exploring whether AI computing can be run from satellites in orbit rather than from energy-intensive data centres on the ground. If it works at scale, it could reshape how global AI infrastructure is built and powered.

The prototype satellite carries four of Google's own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), the specialist chips the company uses to run AI models. However, the power demands of a TPU are significant. The satellite generates up to one kilowatt of electricity, which means it can only run one TPU at a time, for around 20 minutes per pass. This places real constraints on how much work can be done during each contact with a ground station.

Three weeks of testing before the main event

After launch, Google spent approximately three weeks completing a commissioning process, powering up onboard systems, testing subsystems, and running initial machine learning tasks. Once satisfied that the satellite was functioning correctly, the tech giant was ready to send its first real prompt.

The Hello World moment

During a ground-station pass over Svalbard in Norway, engineers sent the first-ever prompt to an AI model running onboard a satellite in orbit. The model was Gemma 4, an open AI model from Google DeepMind. The team asked it to write a haiku — an unrhymed short-form poem — about being in space.