Google Plans To Enhance Interoperability Between Gemini And NotebookLM: Report

The report states that the integration of Gemini into NotebookLM will allow users to access AI-powered features like Nano Banana Pro, Veo 3, and others.

The "Add Notebook" feature coming soon to Gemini will allow users to use NotebookLM files directly in chat (Image Credit: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly enhancing its interoperability between its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini and the AI-powered learning platform, NotebookLM. According to a report from TestingCatalog, the tech giant is planning to add a NotebookLM button to Gemini’s app, which would allow users to import their notebooks as an attachment.

This means that users could access and utilise the full range of Gemini features in NoteBookLM and enhance their AI notebooks.

The report states that this integration would only happen once Google adds Nano Banana into NoteBookLM.

If this turns out to be true, then users will be able to seamlessly switch between Gemini and NoteBookLM, making it easier to work on projects and also use advanced features such as Canvas, Nano Banana Pro, Veo 3, as well as app connectors to refine the AI notebooks. This integration will be a game-changer for users, especially those who do research, data analysis, or document-based work.

In this image, you can see the new NotebookLM option appearing in Gemini. (Image Credit: TestingCatalog)

Currently, Gemini’s attachment section offers the option to upload images, files, and code imports, but TestingCatalog’s report suggests that a new option will soon appear in that area, called “Add Notebook”. This means that a user can import the AI notebooks, which were previously created in NotebookLM, into Gemni and complete the work within the chat.

Although the codes related to the integration of the Gemini and NotebookLM have been spotted, Google has not officially revealed any details regarding this integration. So it is still to be seen whether these codes are valid or just another rumour.

Gemini and NotebookLM Integration: Benefits

According to the report, the integration of Gemini and NotebookLM will offer the following benefits:

  • The research material and analysis would be done in a single chat.
  • The need to switch between NotebookLM and Gemini would be reduced.
  • Gemini Live would enable users to provide structured notes.
  • This integration will allow fast and deep workflows with multi-source data.

TestingCatalog’s report mentions that Google is working on making its Gemini ecosystem products work seamlessly, aiming to boost productivity and streamline workflows.

The report highlights that this integration will appeal to a wide range of users who require deeper integration and flexible knowledge management.

This feature is still being refined and is expected to roll out soon.

