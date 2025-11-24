ETV Bharat / technology

Google Plans To Enhance Interoperability Between Gemini And NotebookLM: Report

The "Add Notebook" feature coming soon to Gemini will allow users to use NotebookLM files directly in chat ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly enhancing its interoperability between its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini and the AI-powered learning platform, NotebookLM. According to a report from TestingCatalog, the tech giant is planning to add a NotebookLM button to Gemini’s app, which would allow users to import their notebooks as an attachment.

This means that users could access and utilise the full range of Gemini features in NoteBookLM and enhance their AI notebooks.

The report states that this integration would only happen once Google adds Nano Banana into NoteBookLM.

If this turns out to be true, then users will be able to seamlessly switch between Gemini and NoteBookLM, making it easier to work on projects and also use advanced features such as Canvas, Nano Banana Pro, Veo 3, as well as app connectors to refine the AI notebooks. This integration will be a game-changer for users, especially those who do research, data analysis, or document-based work.

In this image, you can see the new NotebookLM option appearing in Gemini. (Image Credit: TestingCatalog)

Currently, Gemini’s attachment section offers the option to upload images, files, and code imports, but TestingCatalog’s report suggests that a new option will soon appear in that area, called “Add Notebook”. This means that a user can import the AI notebooks, which were previously created in NotebookLM, into Gemni and complete the work within the chat.