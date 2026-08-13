Google Launches Pixel Watch 5 And Pixel Tag, Its First Bluetooth Tracker, In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
Google has launched its first Bluetooth tracker, Pixel Tag, and the Pixel Watch 5, alongside the Pixel 11 Series smartphones.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5 and it's first Bluetooth tracker, Pixel Tag, in India and global markets. These devices were unveiled along with the Pixel 11 Series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
The Pixel Watch 5 features an AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chipset, deeper Gemini integration, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The tech giant also rolled out new software updates and a new Olive green colour for the existing Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds 2a.
Google #PixelWatch 5 helps make a healthier you.*— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 12, 2026
📊 Track fitness metrics
⛑️ Health Guardian features track key health trends*
💎 A scratch-resistant display
💫 41mm & 45mm sizing
*See video for more & get yours: https://t.co/p79kvi7xJg #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/njRqT319SO
Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag: Price, availability, offers
The Pixel Watch 5 comes in two display sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm variant is priced at Rs 42,900. It comes in four colours, which includes Polished Silver Aluminium Case / Fog Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminium Case / Canyon Active Band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case / Olive Active Band, and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band colours.
The 45mm model costs Rs 45,900, which comes in Polished Silver Aluminium Case / Fog Active Band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case / Olive Active Band, and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band colours.
In the global market, the Pixel Watch 5 is also available in Stephen Curry Special Edition with a performance loop band, priced at USD 579 (approximately Rs 55,000).
The Pixel Tag starts at Rs 3,799 for the pack of one, while the pack of four costs Rs 12,900. It comes in a single Fog colour.
Introducing Google Pixel Tag, our first-ever finder tag. Attach it to your keys or slip it into your luggage to easily find the things you need, whether they’re near or far, right in Find Hub. pic.twitter.com/wN7HNI19BI— Google (@Google) August 12, 2026
The Pixel Buds 2 Pro still retails at Rs 22,900, while the Pixel Buds 2a costs Rs 12,999. The former earbuds come in Porcelain, Olive, Peony, and Hazel shades, while the latter earbuds are offered in Fog, Berry, Iris, and Hazel.
The Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag can be pre-order via Google Store. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting August 20, while the Bluetooth tracker will be available for sale in November 2026.
|Device
|Variant
|Price
|Pixel Watch 5
|41mm
|Rs 42,900
|45mm
|Rs 45,900
|Pixel Tag
|Pack of 1
|Rs 3,799
|Pack of 3
|Rs 12,900
Google Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag: Specifications
The Google Pixel Watch 5 features an Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and support for always-on display (AOD). The display is protected using a custom scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor paired with a Cortex-M55 co-processor. According to Google, the dual chip setup features 50 per cent more RAM and 12 per cent CPU boost, which make the Pixel Watch 5 20 per cent faster than its predecessor Pixel Watch 4.
Introducing Health Guardian features in the @GoogleHealth app, designed to give you a better understanding of subtle shifts in your data over time.— Google (@Google) August 12, 2026
By working quietly in the background 24/7, Health Guardian features can track usually invisible health and wellness indicators,… pic.twitter.com/stj2aoxgZI
For health tracking, the new smartwatch supports ECG with AFib detection, high and low heart-rate alerts, resting heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, skin temperature variation and real-time stress tracking.
To track users' sleep, the wearable features breathing regularity analysis and a personalised Sleep Score.
The 41mm variant of the smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, while the 45mm model has up to 40 hours of battery life in a single charge. Google notes that 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours of battery life. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Apart from the hardware part, Google also provides deeper Gemini integration to the smartwatch. Users can simply raise their wrist and talk to Gemini, while proactive suggestions will provide relevant information to Gmail and Calendar.
Learn more about the new era of proactive care coming to your wrist → https://t.co/NT4N6RfThC #MadeByGoogle— Google (@Google) August 12, 2026
For deeper Gemini integration, Google has introduced Health Guardian, which is a set of proactive health and safety tools, set to be made available in the Google Health app for Pixel Watch and Fitbit Air. These tools or features run in the background 24/7 to provide insights and practical lifestyle changes that would help users to make informed choices about their health.
Health Guardian feature with the help of Pixel Watch 5 provides monthly summaries for insulin resistance trends, blood pressure trends, and sleep breathing quality trends.
The Pixel Tag measures 46.1mm in length, 28mm in width, and 5.4mm in thickness. It weighs 11.8 grams. The device features Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband connectivity to precisely find the location of users' personal belongings, it's tagged to.
It is integrated with Find Hub, and supports fast pairing between Google Pixel devices.
The Pixel Tag is equipped with a built-in speaker. With the help of Find Hub, users will be able to trigger an alarm, enabling them to locate the device. Moreover, it features a button that allows users to ring their phone when it's lost.
Pixel Buds are getting even better with new features, plus a new Olive finish for Pixel Buds Pro 2. Here’s what’s new:— Google (@Google) August 12, 2026
🔊 Enhanced ANC: Automatically adjusts to keep the noise out if your buds have subtle shifts
🗣️ Gemini Audio Control: Try saying, " hey google, turn up the bass"… pic.twitter.com/Z4RKjE5zcT
The Pixel Tag packs a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, which is claimed to last for more than a year. It has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, which is claimed to withstand a maximum depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes.
The Bluetooth tracker is compatible with devices running Android 9 and newer versions.
Updates on Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a
Along with the device launches, Google has introduced a new finish and several software updates to Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 now comes with an Olive colour. It also receives a Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) update. Meanwhile, the Gemini audio control and Pixel Watch sleep sync features are available on both Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Buds 2a earbuds.
Google says customers can order the Olive Pixel Buds Pro 2 from today, while the software updates will be rolled out in September 2026.