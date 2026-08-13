ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Pixel Watch 5 And Pixel Tag, Its First Bluetooth Tracker, In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5 and it's first Bluetooth tracker, Pixel Tag, in India and global markets. These devices were unveiled along with the Pixel 11 Series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The Pixel Watch 5 features an AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chipset, deeper Gemini integration, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The tech giant also rolled out new software updates and a new Olive green colour for the existing Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds 2a.

Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag: Price, availability, offers

The Pixel Watch 5 comes in two display sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm variant is priced at Rs 42,900. It comes in four colours, which includes Polished Silver Aluminium Case / Fog Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminium Case / Canyon Active Band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case / Olive Active Band, and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band colours.

The 45mm model costs Rs 45,900, which comes in Polished Silver Aluminium Case / Fog Active Band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case / Olive Active Band, and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band colours.

In the global market, the Pixel Watch 5 is also available in Stephen Curry Special Edition with a performance loop band, priced at USD 579 (approximately Rs 55,000).

The Pixel Tag starts at Rs 3,799 for the pack of one, while the pack of four costs Rs 12,900. It comes in a single Fog colour.

The Pixel Buds 2 Pro still retails at Rs 22,900, while the Pixel Buds 2a costs Rs 12,999. The former earbuds come in Porcelain, Olive, Peony, and Hazel shades, while the latter earbuds are offered in Fog, Berry, Iris, and Hazel.

The Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag can be pre-order via Google Store. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting August 20, while the Bluetooth tracker will be available for sale in November 2026.

Device Variant Price Pixel Watch 5 41mm Rs 42,900 45mm Rs 45,900 Pixel Tag Pack of 1 Rs 3,799 Pack of 3 Rs 12,900

Google Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag: Specifications