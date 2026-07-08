ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 11 Series To Launch On August 12, Will Feature A Gold Colour Variant

Hyderabad: Google has announced the date for its next Made by Google event. The annual hardware launch event is scheduled to take place on August 12. While the company has yet to make the announcement public, it has already sent out invitations to media and content creators.

As per the invitation, the Made by Google event will take place at 6:00 PM ET on August 12, 2026. For the Indian audience, this translates to 3:30 AM IST on August 13, 2026.

According to the event invite, the California-based tech giant will be releasing the "next generation of Pixel" devices. The Pixel 11 series will succeed last year's Pixel 10 series, which was launched around the same time. Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5 series alongside the handsets.

Made by Google Event: What to Expect

The Made by Google event invitation also teases the Pixel 11 series, showcasing a shiny gold metal frame alongside the familiar horizontal camera visor. This suggests that the next-gen Pixel devices will carry the same design language as their predecessors. However, it could include a new gold-coloured variant or entirely new colour options.