Google Pixel 11 Series To Launch On August 12, Will Feature A Gold Colour Variant
Google has sent out invitations for the Pixel 11 launch event, set to take place at 6:00 PM ET on August 12.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the date for its next Made by Google event. The annual hardware launch event is scheduled to take place on August 12. While the company has yet to make the announcement public, it has already sent out invitations to media and content creators.
As per the invitation, the Made by Google event will take place at 6:00 PM ET on August 12, 2026. For the Indian audience, this translates to 3:30 AM IST on August 13, 2026.
According to the event invite, the California-based tech giant will be releasing the "next generation of Pixel" devices. The Pixel 11 series will succeed last year's Pixel 10 series, which was launched around the same time. Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5 series alongside the handsets.
Made by Google Event: What to Expect
The Made by Google event invitation also teases the Pixel 11 series, showcasing a shiny gold metal frame alongside the familiar horizontal camera visor. This suggests that the next-gen Pixel devices will carry the same design language as their predecessors. However, it could include a new gold-coloured variant or entirely new colour options.
Google Pixel event - August 12 pic.twitter.com/Veo1RCJN7j— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 7, 2026
The Pixel 11 series is expected to feature four models like its predecessor, including the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The lineup is expected to arrive with several hardware upgrades, including the annual chip update. As per previous leaks, the lineup will draw power from a next-gen Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process, paired with the new Titan M3 security chip and a MediaTek M90 modem.
The lineup is also expected to feature Samsung's new M16 OLED panels, which have been confirmed to sport a higher peak brightness. The Pixel 11 series is also said to receive upgraded camera sensors. Google could also bump its base storage, similar to Apple, increasing it from 128GB to 256GB.
The smartphone series is also expected to feature a new design element called Pixel Glow, which is said to be a dynamic lighting strip or indicator on the back of the Pixel 11 phones, similar to the one already present on the recently unveiled Googlebook.
The event is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the Pixel 11 lineup. Just like last year, the tech giant is expected to offer the circular smartwatch in two sizes.