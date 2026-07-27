Google Confirms Pixel 11 Series To Witness Price Hike Amid Global RAM Shortage
Google has confirmed Pixel 11 series prices will rise due to a global RAM shortage. The company says to work on more RAM-efficient devices.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has confirmed that prices of its upcoming Pixel 11 Series will increase due to an unprecedented global memory shortage that has shot up RAM prices across the industry. The announcement comes ahead of the company's hardware launch event, Made by Google 2026 on August 12.
According to 9to5Google, Shakil Barkat, Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, said the company absorbed higher component costs as long as possible, but current market conditions have made price increases unavoidable. "There's never been an increase in memory prices like the world's going through right now," he said.
Citing Morgan Stanley's data, Barkat noted that the price of 1GB of RAM has jumped from $2.80 in 2025 to $12 in 2026, which is a sixfold increase. The executive said Google shielded customers from supply fluctuations so far on existing products, but acknowledged that "the economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that".
Price rise across the Pixel range
While Google has not confirmed exact figures ahead of launch, it said the entire Pixel family, including Pixel 11 Series smartphones and the Pixel Watch lineup, will see price adjustments. The report suggests that the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could both see a $100 price increase, though this is expected to be compensated by a base storage bump from 128GB to 256GB. The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are also expected to become $100 costlier.
Google added that it will continue offering promotions, trade-in deals, and bundled services such as Google One to keep Pixel devices accessible to buyers.
Existing devices may also get pricier
The company confirmed that the RAM shortage would affect current Pixel devices already on sale, including models such as the Pixel 10a, although it did not specify when such price changes might take effect. Google said it remained focused on keeping Pixel devices competitive across price segments despite rising supplier costs.
Alongside the price increases, Google said it is taking technical steps to reduce future hardware costs. Barkat revealed the company was making a "dedicated effort" to lower Android's memory requirements and optimise apps to run smoothly on less RAM, aiming to "enable devices to have less RAM while maintaining a great user experience."
Moreover, Google also credits its full stack approach, which integrates AI, software, and silicon components, allowing AI models to run directly on-device instead of completely relying on cloud computing. The company says this approach enables its AI model to load and execute efficiently.