ETV Bharat / technology

Google Confirms Pixel 11 Series To Witness Price Hike Amid Global RAM Shortage

Hyderabad: Google has confirmed that prices of its upcoming Pixel 11 Series will increase due to an unprecedented global memory shortage that has shot up RAM prices across the industry. The announcement comes ahead of the company's hardware launch event, Made by Google 2026 on August 12.

According to 9to5Google, Shakil Barkat, Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, said the company absorbed higher component costs as long as possible, but current market conditions have made price increases unavoidable. "There's never been an increase in memory prices like the world's going through right now," he said.

Citing Morgan Stanley's data, Barkat noted that the price of 1GB of RAM has jumped from $2.80 in 2025 to $12 in 2026, which is a sixfold increase. The executive said Google shielded customers from supply fluctuations so far on existing products, but acknowledged that "the economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that".

Price rise across the Pixel range

While Google has not confirmed exact figures ahead of launch, it said the entire Pixel family, including Pixel 11 Series smartphones and the Pixel Watch lineup, will see price adjustments. The report suggests that the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could both see a $100 price increase, though this is expected to be compensated by a base storage bump from 128GB to 256GB. The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are also expected to become $100 costlier.