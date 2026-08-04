ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design Revealed Ahead Of August 12 Launch

Hyderabad: Google has revealed the design of its upcoming book-style foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, ahead of its launch in India and other global markets next week. The foldable will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro at the tech giant's 'Made by Google' event, following weeks of teasers building up to the reveal.

Google Pixel 11 Fold: Confirmed Design

Google's official teaser confirmed the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, matching subtle changes earlier spotted in leaked renders. The foldable retains a square-shaped rear camera module, a design language now familiar across the Pixel lineup, though the two pill-shaped visors housing the camera lenses appear larger than those on its predecessor.

It is worth noting the Pixel Glow light, which is expected to feature on the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, appears to be absent on the foldable model. This suggests that Google might reserve certain design tweaks for its non-folding devices. The rear panel of the foldable features Google branding at the centre, while the power button and volume controls are positioned on the right edge of the device. A speaker grille and microphone cutout are placed along the top.