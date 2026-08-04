Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design Revealed Ahead Of August 12 Launch
Google has revealed the design of its upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold, confirming subtle camera changes ahead of its launch in India and other markets.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has revealed the design of its upcoming book-style foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, ahead of its launch in India and other global markets next week. The foldable will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro at the tech giant's 'Made by Google' event, following weeks of teasers building up to the reveal.
Google Pixel 11 Fold: Confirmed Design
Google's official teaser confirmed the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, matching subtle changes earlier spotted in leaked renders. The foldable retains a square-shaped rear camera module, a design language now familiar across the Pixel lineup, though the two pill-shaped visors housing the camera lenses appear larger than those on its predecessor.
It is worth noting the Pixel Glow light, which is expected to feature on the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, appears to be absent on the foldable model. This suggests that Google might reserve certain design tweaks for its non-folding devices. The rear panel of the foldable features Google branding at the centre, while the power button and volume controls are positioned on the right edge of the device. A speaker grille and microphone cutout are placed along the top.
Apart from this, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is teased to launch in a green finish, featuring a flat front and rear panel design that appears consistent across both surfaces. The device is confirmed to ship with various Gemini AI-powered tools, continuing Google's push to embed AI features more deeply across its hardware lineup.
Launch date and availability
The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will launch in India and other global markets on August 12, 2026. The wider Pixel 11 series will be available for pre-order in India from the same day via Flipkart, giving buyers an early opportunity to reserve their preferred model.
Google Pixel 11 Fold: Expected specifications
According to reports, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will feature an 8-inch foldable OLED screen on the inside, paired with a 6.4-inch OLED cover display on the outside. It is expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G6 chipset alongside the Titan M3 security coprocessor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.
On the camera front, reports suggest the device could sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 48MP main sensor, paired with a 10.5MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP periscope telephoto camera. It may include two 10MP selfie cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner foldable screen.