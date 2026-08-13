Google Launches Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, And Pixel 11 Pro Fold In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are powered by the brand's latest Tensor G6 chipset.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched the Pixel 11 Series in India and global market, adding next-generation smartphones to its Pixel lineup. The Pixel 11 Series includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The higher spec Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL sport a new HiLight feature on the rear panel. Notably, all models in the Pixel 11 Series are powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 processor.
Google Pixel 11 Series: Price, availability, offers
Except for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all Pixel 11 Series devices come in two RAM and storage configurations. The base Google Pixel 11's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1,04,999. It is offered in Pistachio, Frost, Hibiscus, and Obsidian colours.
Google #Pixel11 Pro Fold opens up a new way to go pro.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 12, 2026
🌈 HiLight: tune out, stay in the loop
🧠 Gemini Intelligence helps handle simple tasks*
💪 Ultra-durable, 3x as strong*
🔆 Screens are 20% brighter*
*See video for more & get yours today: https://t.co/qDCBrfFvud… pic.twitter.com/Us2LmmKKXV
The Pixel 11 Pro's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,19,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,34,999. The larger-screen Pixel 11 Pro XL's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage retails at Rs 1,34,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,999. Both Pro models are offered in Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian shades.
Meanwhile, the book-style foldable handset, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, comes in a sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration priced at Rs 1,86,999. It is offered only in the Olive colour.
Currently, all models are available for pre-order via the Google Store. The general sale of these models starts on August 20, 2026, via the Google Store, Flipkart, and other authorised retail stores.
As part of the launch offers, the Mountain View-based tech giant is providing an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank credit card holders. Moreover, No-Cost EMIs of up to 24 months and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 are also available. In addition, the new Pixel 11 Series handsets come with a six-month Google AI Pro subscription.
|Model
|Configuration
|Price
|Pixel 11
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 89,999
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,04,999
|Pixel 11 Pro
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,19,999
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,34,999
|Pixel 11 Pro XL
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,34,999
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,49,999
|Pixel 11 Pro Fold
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,86,999
Google Pixel 11 Series: Specifications
All Pixel 11 Series models run the latest Android 17 operating system (OS) and are promised with seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. They are powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 processor, paired with Titan M3 security chipset.
The Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models feature a sophisticated new look with edge-to-edge glass across the Pixel camera bar. However, the desing change benefits the standard Pixel 11 the most, as Google has reduced the camera bar thickness by 40 per cent compared to its predecessor, Pixel 10. This makes the base model seem bumpless when paired with a Pixelsnap case.
Google #Pixel11 is anything but basic.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 12, 2026
Designed for Gemini Intelligence*
Upgraded 30x Super Zoom camera*
Hours of power in just a few minutes*
*See video for more & get yours today: https://t.co/Vp68QYXm1A #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/1gugQaDVnr
The base Pixel 11 measures 152.8mm in length, 72mm in width, and 8.6mm in thickness. It weighs 197 grams. The handset features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
The Pixel 11 boasts a triple-rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto sensor. It has a 10.5MP front-facing camera.
The device packs a 4,985mAh battery with 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging support. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Pixel 11 Pro models come with a new alert system feature called HiLight. It surrounds the rear camera flash and project customisable light patterns when the phone is placed face down. The HiLight feature displays the status of Google's AI, Gemini, by indicating different colours when it's listening, processing, and answering a query. This new feature can also be configured with custom colour codes for incoming calls from key contacts.
From Gemini Intelligence to brand new camera features, explore a few can’t-miss updates from the new Pixel 11 family 🧵 #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/eAJNxPTjKg— Google (@Google) August 12, 2026
The Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED (2856 x 1280 pixel) display, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED (1344 x 2992 pixel) display.
In terms of dimensions, the Pro model measures 152.7mm in length, 71.9mm in width, and 8.4mm in thickness, while the Pro XL measures 162.7mm in length, 76.5mm in width, and 8.5mm in thickness. The former phone weighs 204 grams, while the latter one is 226 grams.
Both models feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
For optics, the Pro models boast a triple rear camera, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Both devices receive a 42MP front camera.
The Pixel 11 Pro houses a 4,840mAh battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL packs a 5,115mAh battery. Both models support 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging. They feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.