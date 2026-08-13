ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, And Pixel 11 Pro Fold In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Google has launched the Pixel 11 Series in India and global market, adding next-generation smartphones to its Pixel lineup. The Pixel 11 Series includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The higher spec Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL sport a new HiLight feature on the rear panel. Notably, all models in the Pixel 11 Series are powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 processor.

Google Pixel 11 Series: Price, availability, offers

Except for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all Pixel 11 Series devices come in two RAM and storage configurations. The base Google Pixel 11's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1,04,999. It is offered in Pistachio, Frost, Hibiscus, and Obsidian colours.

The Pixel 11 Pro's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,19,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,34,999. The larger-screen Pixel 11 Pro XL's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage retails at Rs 1,34,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,999. Both Pro models are offered in Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian shades.

Meanwhile, the book-style foldable handset, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, comes in a sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration priced at Rs 1,86,999. It is offered only in the Olive colour.

Currently, all models are available for pre-order via the Google Store. The general sale of these models starts on August 20, 2026, via the Google Store, Flipkart, and other authorised retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, the Mountain View-based tech giant is providing an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank credit card holders. Moreover, No-Cost EMIs of up to 24 months and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 are also available. In addition, the new Pixel 11 Series handsets come with a six-month Google AI Pro subscription.

Model Configuration Price Pixel 11 12GB + 256GB Rs 89,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,04,999 Pixel 11 Pro 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,19,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,34,999 Pixel 11 Pro XL 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,34,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,49,999 Pixel 11 Pro Fold 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,86,999

Google Pixel 11 Series: Specifications