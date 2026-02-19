ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 10a Launched In India For Rs 49,999: Key Highlights And What's New

The new device still sports the 5,100 mAh battery, but it now supports faster 30W wired charging. Additionally, it comes with the promise of seven years of OS upgrades, security updates, and Pixel Drops. The new Pixel smartphone also supports file transfers between iPhone's AirDrop and Pixel's Quick Share.

Google says the new Pixel 10a is its most durable A-series phone, as it comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass on the display and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The 6.3-inch 120Hz pOLED Actua Display on the device supports 3,000 nits brightness, which is 11 per cent brighter than the Pixel 9a.

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of the Pixel 10a smartphone in India and global markets. The latest addition to the Pixel lineup succeeds last year's Pixel 9a and arrives with a bumpless camera module, featuring a completely flat back as the camera bar blends seamlessly with the back of the phone, giving it a minimalistic look.

Google Pixel 10a retains the same camera hardware as well as the same processor as the Pixel 9a.

Notably, while last year's Pixel 9a borrowed the Tensor G4 from the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 10a did not get the same treatment. Instead of featuring the Tensor G5 like the Pixel 10 series, it is still utilising the old G4 chip. The chip enables the phone to support Gemini Live for natural, back-and-forth conversations, Nano Banana photo edits, Circle to Search, and Dialer features like Call Screen and Hold For Me.

The device features a 48MP main camera on the back, paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Pixel smartphones are known for their camera performance, and this one promises to do the same. The device comes loaded with photography-centric features like Auto Best Take for group photos, Camera Coach for guidance on lighting and composition, Add Me feature, and AI-powered edits in Google Photos.

The Pixel 10a sports the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9a (Google)

The new Pixel 10a arrives in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and costs Rs 49,999. It arrives in Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian colour options. The pre-orders of the device will go live in India today at 9:00 PM IST via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The phone will go on sale in the country on March 6, 2026.

On the purchase of the device, Google is offering an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 with select HDFC Bank cards, up to a 24-month interest-free EMI option, and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. The new Pixel 10a is also part of the Google Pixel Upgrade Programme.