Google Reveals Pixel 10a, Pre-Orders To Commence On February 18: Launch Expected Soon

The Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to reveal the specifications, launch date, and pricing of the Pixel 10a. The upcoming device will succeed the Pixel 9a and cater to budget-conscious buyers.

Hyderabad: Google has announced the pre-order date for the upcoming Pixel 10a. The device will be available to pre-book on February 18, 2026. The company mentions that people who register themselves on the Google Store website by February 13, 2026, 1:29 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) will be eligible for an exclusive offer, which can be applied when purchasing the Pixel 10a, and also unlock a benefit for a future order.

The microsite for Google Pixel 10a on Made by Google showcases the design of the device, which seems identical to the Pixel 9a. The new phone comes with a similar Indigo shade found on the Pixel 10. It boasts a flat pill-shaped camera island with a dual rear-camera setup, along with a single LED flashlight. Similar to the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a features a centre-aligned Google logo in the middle of the back panel. It sports a power button and volume rockers on the right side of the phone's frame. The microsite also shows the upcoming handset featuring a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Google claims that the Pixel 10a will be “The most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet”. It will have a built-in Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant.

The Pixel 10a is expected to be powered by the 3nm Google Tensor G5 chipset, considering the Pixel 10 smartphone draws power from this processor. The new phone will be running Android 16 out of the box, as is the case with every Pixel device. Notably, Pixel smartphones also come with the promise of seven years of Android updates.

As evident from the pictures, the Pixel 10a will sport two camera sensors on the back. The predecessor features a 48 MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera. The new phone could also feature the same camera hardware with better software optimisation.