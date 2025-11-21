Android Users Can Now Transfer Files To iPhones Using AirDrop, Starting With Pixel 10 Series
Google has cracked the AirDrop code, allowing Android's Quick Share functionality to share files with iPhone users.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new feature that makes transferring files between Android and iOS devices easier. The company has upgraded its Quick Share feature, which will now work with AirDrop, Apple devices’ file-sharing functionality.
With the help of this feature, Android and iOS users can now securely and wirelessly share files without any hassle. It is worth noting that Quick Share allows two-way file sharing, meaning that Android and iOS users can share files, photos, and videos with each other.
This new functionality works with iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices, while on Android, it is currently available only on the Pixel 10 Series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices. Google, in a blog post, has stated that it will later expand this functionality to more Android devices.
Quick Share works with AirDrop
Google uses the Secure by Design philosophy to ensure that all its products, including the Quick Share feature, are not just functional but are also fundamentally secure. The tech giant uses the following points to make the Quick Share feature safe to use.
Sharing moments shouldn’t depend on the phone you have. Starting today with the Pixel 10 family, Quick Share now works with AirDrop, making secure file transfers between Android phones and iPhones more seamless. This builds on our commitment to cross-OS compatibility to bridge… pic.twitter.com/iNdZfjCYQ7— Android (@Android) November 20, 2025
Secure sharing channel: Google uses Rust — a programming language known for its performance, memory safety, and concurrency — which makes the Quick Share’s communication channel safe for transferring files, photos, and videos, without the fear of data loss and slow transfer.
Built-in platform protections: Both Android and iOS operating systems (OS) have built-in security features. Files shared through Quick Share and AirDrop are scanned for potential threats. The security systems on both OS are designed to block or limit malicious files or attacks. It ensures that users are protected from potential security risks while sharing or receiving files.
User is in control: To receive a file shared across Quick Share or AirDrop, a user is required to approve it by tapping “Accept”. This gives users full control to receive only those files, photos, or videos that they want.
How to share files using Quick Share to iOS devices
As mentioned above, currently only Pixel 10 Series users can use Quick Share to share files to an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device. The steps are given below:
Step 1: Ask the iOS user to open AirDrop settings and set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
Step 2: On the Pixel device, open the content you want to share, and tap Share > Quick Share.
Step 3: Select the iPhone, iPad, or macOS device from the list of nearby devices.
Step 4: Wait for the receiver to click Accept on the AirDrop notification on their iOS device.