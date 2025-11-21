ETV Bharat / technology

Android Users Can Now Transfer Files To iPhones Using AirDrop, Starting With Pixel 10 Series

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new feature that makes transferring files between Android and iOS devices easier. The company has upgraded its Quick Share feature, which will now work with AirDrop, Apple devices’ file-sharing functionality.

With the help of this feature, Android and iOS users can now securely and wirelessly share files without any hassle. It is worth noting that Quick Share allows two-way file sharing, meaning that Android and iOS users can share files, photos, and videos with each other.

This new functionality works with iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices, while on Android, it is currently available only on the Pixel 10 Series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices. Google, in a blog post, has stated that it will later expand this functionality to more Android devices.

Quick Share works with AirDrop

Google uses the Secure by Design philosophy to ensure that all its products, including the Quick Share feature, are not just functional but are also fundamentally secure. The tech giant uses the following points to make the Quick Share feature safe to use.

Secure sharing channel: Google uses Rust — a programming language known for its performance, memory safety, and concurrency — which makes the Quick Share’s communication channel safe for transferring files, photos, and videos, without the fear of data loss and slow transfer.