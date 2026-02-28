ETV Bharat / technology

Google Photos To Let Android Users Make Instant Custom Stickers, Just Like An iPhone

Hyderabad: Google will now let Android users create custom stickers from any image instantly, similar to iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones. According to 9to5Google, the feature will now be accessible to all Android phones via Google Photos, allowing users to effortlessly turn people, pets, or objects in their images into unique, personalised stickers.

Notably, Google Photos is widely regarded as one of the best image editing and cloud backup apps. However, for reasons unknown, the ability to create stickers using images in Photos is still missing on Android.

The report states that the custom stickers feature is widely available in the Google Photos 7.64 update. In addition, Android users could also be offered a history for quick reuse by going to Collections > Stickers.

Android users can long press the image to create a sticker and use it while texting. (Image Credit: 9to5Google)

The rollout of the custom stickers feature using Google Photos is expected to arrive on Android soon. A January post on Google Photos Help section, titled “You can now save your custom stickers”, mentioned that the feature will come to Android devices soon. The post, meanwhile, highlighted how stickers made by iOS and iPad users will automatically be saved in Google Photos’ “Collection” section.

How to create stickers using Google Photos