Google Photos To Let Android Users Make Instant Custom Stickers, Just Like An iPhone
The custom stickers feature is reportedly widely available in the Google Photos 7.64 update.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google will now let Android users create custom stickers from any image instantly, similar to iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones. According to 9to5Google, the feature will now be accessible to all Android phones via Google Photos, allowing users to effortlessly turn people, pets, or objects in their images into unique, personalised stickers.
Notably, Google Photos is widely regarded as one of the best image editing and cloud backup apps. However, for reasons unknown, the ability to create stickers using images in Photos is still missing on Android.
The report states that the custom stickers feature is widely available in the Google Photos 7.64 update. In addition, Android users could also be offered a history for quick reuse by going to Collections > Stickers.
The rollout of the custom stickers feature using Google Photos is expected to arrive on Android soon. A January post on Google Photos Help section, titled “You can now save your custom stickers”, mentioned that the feature will come to Android devices soon. The post, meanwhile, highlighted how stickers made by iOS and iPad users will automatically be saved in Google Photos’ “Collection” section.
How to create stickers using Google Photos
Once the feature is activated, Google Photos users will be able to turn their images into stickers by following the steps below:
Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.
Step 2: Select the image that you desire to turn into a sticker. A shimmer effect will outline the subject of the image, which can be turned into a sticker.
Step 3: Press and hold the image’s subject to create a sticker.
Step 4: Select an action. You can either copy the sticker by tapping Copy or share the sticker by clicking Share.
The report states that Google recommends using images with a clear subject in the foreground. It also mentions that with the latest Google Photos update, sticker creation is available on “most Android devices”, but the publication highlights that the device must have “at least 4GB of RAM”.