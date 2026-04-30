ETV Bharat / technology

Google Photos Can Now Scan Your Clothes To Create Digital Wardrobe, Gemini Supports File Generation

Hyderabad: Google has announced a new AI-powered feature for Google Photos, which will allow users to create a digital closet of their wardrobe. It will catalogue the clothes you are wearing in photos and create a "wardrobe" collection for an organised view and to help simplify outfit selection.

Additionally, the tech giant has added a new capability to Gemini, which will let users create and download files with just a prompt. It will save the trouble of copying the data to Google Docs or Sheets. The feature directly converts text prompts into downloadable and ready-to-share PDFs, Word, Docs, Excel, Sheets, Slides, and more directly in chat.

Google Photos: Digital Wardrobe

The new Google Photos feature uses AI to automatically scan and catalogue clothing items from user photos and creates a digital collection of the wardrobe. The organised view will help users filter their clothes by category, ranging from themes like tops, bottoms, jewellery, and more.

Google Photos Introduces AI-Powered Digital Wardrobe (Google)

They can also mix and match items from different styles to create new outfits and share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. The app will also allow users to have separate moodboards for different occasions, such as summer weddings, work outfits, and more.