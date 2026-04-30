Google Photos Can Now Scan Your Clothes To Create Digital Wardrobe, Gemini Supports File Generation
Google announced AI features in Photos for wardrobe cataloguing and in Gemini for direct file generation and downloads.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced a new AI-powered feature for Google Photos, which will allow users to create a digital closet of their wardrobe. It will catalogue the clothes you are wearing in photos and create a "wardrobe" collection for an organised view and to help simplify outfit selection.
Additionally, the tech giant has added a new capability to Gemini, which will let users create and download files with just a prompt. It will save the trouble of copying the data to Google Docs or Sheets. The feature directly converts text prompts into downloadable and ready-to-share PDFs, Word, Docs, Excel, Sheets, Slides, and more directly in chat.
Google Photos: Digital Wardrobe
The new Google Photos feature uses AI to automatically scan and catalogue clothing items from user photos and creates a digital collection of the wardrobe. The organised view will help users filter their clothes by category, ranging from themes like tops, bottoms, jewellery, and more.
They can also mix and match items from different styles to create new outfits and share them with friends or save them on a digital moodboard. The app will also allow users to have separate moodboards for different occasions, such as summer weddings, work outfits, and more.
Additionally, Google Photos will also let users virtually try on looks they create. They can individually select pieces and click on "Try it on" for a preview.
The new Google Photos feature will arrive first on Android, followed by iOS, later this summer.
Generate files in Gemini
Currently, the response in Gemini presents the information within the chat. Whether you copy-paste the data somewhere else or one-click copy into Google Workspace apps, you always need to reformat the details. However, Google has added support for file generation inside Gemini, allowing you to directly download the files in your preferred format, right from the chat.
Gemini currently supports a few formats, which include Workspace files like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, .pdf, .docx, .xlsx, .csv, LaTeX, Plain Text (TXT), Rich Text Format (RTF) and Markdown (MD).
The feature is available to all Gemini app users globally.