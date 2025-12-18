Google Pay Flex Credit Card: No Fees, But Is The RuPay Card Rewarding Enough?
Google has launched a no-fee digital credit card with Axis Bank. Built on the RuPay network, the Flex card allows users to make UPI payments.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Flex by Google Pay, a UPI-powered, digital, co-branded credit card. Built on the RuPay network, the new credit card has been launched in partnership with Axis Bank and enables users to make UPI payments at merchant QR codes.
While the new Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card is already listed on the bank website, the page only showcases the benefits with no option to apply directly. The option to apply for the card is expected to arrive later. Meanwhile, users can join the waitlist within the Google Pay app. Google says that it will expand Flex to more issuer partners soon. The Flex card has started to roll out and will be available to all Google Pay users in the coming months.
Since the card is digital, it will instantly get added to your Google Pay account once approved. Outside of Google Pay, users will be able to utilise the card by entering the card number and PIN, just like any other regular credit card.
Notably, the Flex card is free to join and doesn't charge any annual fee. There is also a reward system, but it is underwhelming at best.
Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card Rewards
The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card allows users to earn ‘stars’ that are instantly redeemable on any Flex transaction, where the value of 1 Star is equal to Re 1. These stars are credited instantly, eliminating the need to wait until the month's end.
Users will be able to earn 1 star for every Rs 500 they spend using the Flex card. This boils down to a meagre 0.2 per cent return rate. However, there are certain spending conditions which propel the reward to 2x, 4x, and 8x:
- If a user spends Rs 100 or more in the previous cycle, they unlock 2x return, where they earn 2 stars for every Rs 500 spent. This sets the return rate at 0.4 per cent.
- If a user starts at 2x return and spends more than Rs 15,000 in the same reward period, they unlock 4x return. This means users earn 4 stars for every Rs 500 spent, making their return rate 0.8 per cent.
- If a user starts at 2x return and spends more than Rs 30,000 in the same reward period, they unlock 8x return. Here, they earn 8 stars for every Rs 500 spent, making the return rate equal to 1.6 per cent.
While the upper tiers of the reward system are good enough, you are required to not only spend but also maintain the spending to keep benefiting from the 4x or 8x reward system. Also, these tiers are part of a promotional campaign and are subject to change from time to time, as explained by the Axis Bank page. Meanwhile, the initial reward system of the Flex Credit Card pales before other easily obtainable credit cards in the market.
However, if someone isn't eligible to apply for such cards, Flex by Google Pay could serve as a good entry point. Also, since the card doesn't have any joining or annual fee, whatever return users receive serves as a bonus.
How to apply and manage the Flex Credit Card
To apply for the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card, follow the steps given below:
- Open the Google Pay app.
- At the bottom, tap Money.
- On the “Get Flex” banner, tap Apply.
- Tap Continue.
- Enter your personal and employment details.
- Add your card preferences.
- Read the terms and conditions.
- Tap Accept and continue.
- Enter the OTP to verify the application.
- To submit your Flex application, tap Submit application.
Once you are done submitting the application, it will be reviewed by the issuing bank (Axis Bank), which will assess eligibility based on its criteria and your credit profile. Once it is cleared, tap on Continue, complete your identity verification with your Aadhaar and PAN card, and tap Continue. You will be notified when the digital KYC verification is complete.
When the application gets approved, the Flex credit card will be digitally issued and can be linked to the Google Pay app. Once the card is ready to use, Google Pay will send you a notification.
Google Pay app will also offer a management system for the Flex Credit Card, allowing users to track their spending and manage their bills. They can also choose to convert their credit card bill into EMIs from within the app. The Google Pay application will also allow users to manage security, set transaction limits, block/unblock the card, or reset the PIN instantly.