Google Pay Flex Credit Card: No Fees, But Is The RuPay Card Rewarding Enough?

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Flex by Google Pay, a UPI-powered, digital, co-branded credit card. Built on the RuPay network, the new credit card has been launched in partnership with Axis Bank and enables users to make UPI payments at merchant QR codes.

While the new Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card is already listed on the bank website, the page only showcases the benefits with no option to apply directly. The option to apply for the card is expected to arrive later. Meanwhile, users can join the waitlist within the Google Pay app. Google says that it will expand Flex to more issuer partners soon. The Flex card has started to roll out and will be available to all Google Pay users in the coming months.

Since the card is digital, it will instantly get added to your Google Pay account once approved. Outside of Google Pay, users will be able to utilise the card by entering the card number and PIN, just like any other regular credit card.

Notably, the Flex card is free to join and doesn't charge any annual fee. There is also a reward system, but it is underwhelming at best.

Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card Rewards

The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card allows users to earn ‘stars’ that are instantly redeemable on any Flex transaction, where the value of 1 Star is equal to Re 1. These stars are credited instantly, eliminating the need to wait until the month's end.