Google Pay Tests New Discover Shop For Fashion Shopping In India
Google Pay is testing Discover Shop in India, a new feature that lets users browse fashion trends and shop for clothes from within the app.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google Pay is testing a new fashion and lifestyle shopping feature in India. This makes the app no longer just a platform for sending and receiving money. The company has added several new features, so users can now access it for many different tasks. The new tool is called Discover Shop, and it is currently being tested. Google shared the news in a blog post.
With Discover Shop, users can look at clothes, learn about trends and buy items. At present, the feature has reached only a small group of users.
How does Discover Shop work?
A new section called Discover is coming to the Google Pay app. It runs Google's Shopping Graph, which holds more than 60 billion products. The feed will show fashion items and trends. The suggestions are based on users' tastes and their activity on Google services. If they keep Web and App Activity and search personalisation switched on, the suggestions will match them.
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The Discover feed will also show YouTube videos, which help users learn more about the clothes. So far, Google has sent the feature to only a limited number of Google Pay users. The company has not said when it will be rolled out to everyone.
Virtual Try-On and Visual Search
The standout feature in Discover Shop is Virtual Try-On. For selected clothes, users can see how an outfit looks on them, right on the screen. This shows whether an item will feel loose or tight once worn. Google also plans to suggest ready-to-wear outfits for daily use in future.
Visual Search is another simple and handy tool. Users can take a photo of a piece of clothing or upload an old picture. The system then finds similar products on the web. Tapping a product shows details such as colour, size, and format. To buy it, users must visit the seller's website.
How to try out the new feature?
To try the Discover Shopping feature, update the Google Pay app from the Play Store and look for a new Discover icon at the bottom of the screen. If it appears, users can use the new tools. If not, they may have to wait for a few days. Users must use a personal Google account, and both Web and App Activity and search personalisation must be enabled.