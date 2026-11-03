ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pay Tests New Discover Shop For Fashion Shopping In India

Users can find matching clothing by uploading photos and easily order it from the merchant site. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google Pay is testing a new fashion and lifestyle shopping feature in India. This makes the app no longer just a platform for sending and receiving money. The company has added several new features, so users can now access it for many different tasks. The new tool is called Discover Shop, and it is currently being tested. Google shared the news in a blog post.

With Discover Shop, users can look at clothes, learn about trends and buy items. At present, the feature has reached only a small group of users.

How does Discover Shop work? A new section called Discover is coming to the Google Pay app. It runs Google's Shopping Graph, which holds more than 60 billion products. The feed will show fashion items and trends. The suggestions are based on users' tastes and their activity on Google services. If they keep Web and App Activity and search personalisation switched on, the suggestions will match them. The Discover feed will also show YouTube videos, which help users learn more about the clothes. So far, Google has sent the feature to only a limited number of Google Pay users. The company has not said when it will be rolled out to everyone. Also Read: Meta Launches Style Sketch, An AI Fashion App That Builds Your Wardrobe From Photos You Already Have