ETV Bharat / technology

Google Passkeys Can Be Hacked Without Fingerprint Or PIN, Researchers Warn

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered that passkeys saved in Google Password Manager can be accessed by malware on infected Windows computers, without requiring fingerprints, face scans or PINs, the security checks typically needed to unlock a passkey. The finding raises fresh questions about the safety of passkeys, which have increasingly replaced traditional passwords as a more convenient and, until now, more secure way of logging in.

Unit 42, a cybersecurity team at Palo Alto Networks conducted this research, which identified three distinct attack methods, collectively named Pass-ta-key. These comprise three escalating levels of severity, including Pass-ta-key, Silver Pass-ta-key, and Golden Pass-ta-key, with each successive method proving more dangerous than the previous one.

Unit 42 cybersecurity researchers highlight that passkey logins can also be hacked. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Crucially, all three attacks depend on malware already being present and running on the victim's computer. None of the methods allow a hacker to remotely break into an account from a distance without first infecting the device. Researchers were also careful to note that as things stand there is no evidence of these methods being used in real-world attacks. The research is intended as a warning about a potential weakness, rather than proof of an active threat.

How passkeys work, and where the vulnerability lies?

To understand the attacks, one must know how a passkey works. A passkey replaces a traditional password with a key pair. The website a person logs into holds a public key, while the matching private key is stored securely on the user's own device or within Google's system. When someone attempts to log in, the website sends a "challenge" that must be signed using the private key before access is granted. This process is what makes passkeys resistant to phishing, since a fake website has no way of tricking a user into handing over their private key.

Pass-a-key attack method (Image Credit: Paloalto/Unit 42)

Problems begin to emerge when passkeys are synced across multiple devices, such as a phone, laptop and tablet all sharing the same account. To make this syncing possible, Google generates a master key known as the Security Domain Secret (SDS). This is a 32-byte code responsible for encrypting the private keys of every passkey linked to that account.

On Windows computers specifically, Chrome also creates two further keys, which are a device identity key and a user verification key. Both keys are meant to be protected by the computer's Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, a dedicated security component. Despite this protection, researchers found that malware can still find ways to exploit these keys.