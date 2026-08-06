ETV Bharat / technology

Google-Parent Alphabet Shakes Up AI Division, Demis Hassabis Becomes Company's Chief Scientist

San Francisco: Google's head of AI, Demis Hassabis, will step down from his current role to become Alphabet's chief scientist amid a reshuffling at DeepMind that will also include a key engineer's departure. Hassabis will take on two new titles, Alphabet announced on Wednesday: chair of DeepMind and chief scientist of Alphabet.

The change "will allow me to focus on long-term strategy, and accelerating scientific breakthroughs, including leaning into my work at Isomorphic to help cure disease," Hassabis wrote in a social media post.

Isomorphic Labs is an AI-powered drug discovery lab that spun out from DeepMind in 2021. In 2024, Hassabis won a Nobel Prize in chemistry.

As part of the shake up, DeepMind's chief technology officer and chief AI architect Koray Kavukcuoglu will become the division's senior vice president and oversee its operations including the development of Google's flagship frontier models and products which are known as Gemini.

Longtime Google engineer Jeff Dean is also leaving the company after nearly three decades to "try something new, and we’re excited to support him in that," Google CEO Sundar Pichair said in a blog post announcing the news.

Hassabis co-founded DeepMind in 2010, and four years later, Google bought the research lab for $650 million, according to reports at the time. His co-founder, Mustafa Suleyman, is currently the chief of Microsoft's AI segment.