Google Overhauls Play Store Fees And App Distribution Rules: Removes 30% Commission Slab

Hyderabad: Google has announced a significant update to its Play Store business model. It has officially put an end to its 30 per cent cut from Play Store transactions. The Mountain View-based tech giant has introduced lower service fees, expanded billing options for developers, and a new programme designed to make installing third-party app stores easier on Android devices.

These change has been implemented primarily to resolve a long-running legal dispute with Epic Games. With the new update, Google is offering app developers more billing options and freedom in how they handle transactions. The tech giant mentions that mobile developers will have the option to use their own billing systems in their app, alongside Google Play’s billing system. The app developers can also guide their users to their own websites for purchases. This approach offers flexibility to users and also enhances their choices and safety, says the company.

Third-party app store install flow (Image Credit: Android Developers Blog)

Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, said, “We believe these changes will make for a stronger Android ecosystem with even more successful developers and higher-quality apps and games available across more form factors for everyone. We look forward to our continued work with the developer community to build the next generation of digital experiences.”

What has changed?

Google says that the Play Store’s fees are already the lowest among major app stores. Under its revised business model, Google is separating its billing fee from its service fee for the first time. Developers who opt to use Google Play's billing system will pay a separate, market-specific rate of 5 per cent in the EEA, the UK, and the US.