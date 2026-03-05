Google Overhauls Play Store Fees And App Distribution Rules: Removes 30% Commission Slab
Google has announced major Play Store changes, including lower developer fees and new billing options for Android.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced a significant update to its Play Store business model. It has officially put an end to its 30 per cent cut from Play Store transactions. The Mountain View-based tech giant has introduced lower service fees, expanded billing options for developers, and a new programme designed to make installing third-party app stores easier on Android devices.
These change has been implemented primarily to resolve a long-running legal dispute with Epic Games. With the new update, Google is offering app developers more billing options and freedom in how they handle transactions. The tech giant mentions that mobile developers will have the option to use their own billing systems in their app, alongside Google Play’s billing system. The app developers can also guide their users to their own websites for purchases. This approach offers flexibility to users and also enhances their choices and safety, says the company.
Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, said, “We believe these changes will make for a stronger Android ecosystem with even more successful developers and higher-quality apps and games available across more form factors for everyone. We look forward to our continued work with the developer community to build the next generation of digital experiences.”
What has changed?
Google says that the Play Store’s fees are already the lowest among major app stores. Under its revised business model, Google is separating its billing fee from its service fee for the first time. Developers who opt to use Google Play's billing system will pay a separate, market-specific rate of 5 per cent in the EEA, the UK, and the US.
New app installs will attract an in-app purchase (IAP) service fee of 20 per cent, down from the previous standard rate of 30 per cent. Recurring subscriptions will be charged 10 per cent.
Developers who participate in the new Apps Experience Programme or the updated Google Play Games Level Up programme — both tied to quality benchmarks and user experience standards — will benefit from further reductions, paying 15 per cent on transactions from new installs.
Rollout Schedule
Google will introduce the updated fees and programmes on a staggered schedule. The EEA, UK, and the US will receive changes by June 30, 2026, followed by Australia by September 30, 2026. South Korea and Japan will receive the updates by December 31, 2026. The remaining global markets will receive the updates by 30 September 2027.
The tech giant also mentions that it will roll out the updated Google Play Games Level Up and new App Experience programmes by September 30, 2026, for the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and Australia. For the remaining global markets, the rollout will be in line with the rest of the schedule.
In addition, Google plans to launch the Registered App Stores programme with a major Android release by the end of the year.
Registered App Stores Programme
The Registered App Stores Programme will streamline the installation process for qualifying third-party app stores on Android. Stores that meet Google's quality and safety benchmarks and opt into the scheme will be given a simplified sideloading flow for users. Participation in the programme is optional. App stores that decline will retain their current experience unchanged.
The programme will launch outside the US first. Google intends to bring it to the US, subject to court approval.