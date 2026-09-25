ETV Bharat / technology

Google, OpenAI And Anthropic May Launch AI Safety Body By Early 2027

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Hyderabad: Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are planning to work together to set up an independent Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety body by late 2026 or early 2027. According to The Information's report, these three companies have already approached former White House AI policy advisor Sriram Krishnan to lead the organisation as chief executive. The planned body, provisionally named the Standards Authority for Frontier AI (SAFA), is expected to operate independently of government control. Its main role would be to establish practical benchmarks for the safety commitments made publicly by the three companies, while also offering direct support to developers testing advanced AI models before they are released commercially. Citing people familiar with the plans, the report also said the companies have reached out to Arati Prabhakar, former director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, as a potential candidate to head SAFA. The three firms are also reportedly considering whether SAFA should carry out its own direct assessments of AI models in-house. Although the United States Centre for AI Standards and Innovation already conducts federal evaluations, industry insiders have raised concerns that the government body lacks sufficient technical expertise and funding to properly examine increasingly complex frontier AI systems.