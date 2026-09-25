Google, OpenAI And Anthropic May Launch AI Safety Body By Early 2027
Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic could create an AI safety body by early 2027, aiming to set practical safety benchmarks for frontier models, per The Information.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are planning to work together to set up an independent Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety body by late 2026 or early 2027. According to The Information's report, these three companies have already approached former White House AI policy advisor Sriram Krishnan to lead the organisation as chief executive.
The planned body, provisionally named the Standards Authority for Frontier AI (SAFA), is expected to operate independently of government control. Its main role would be to establish practical benchmarks for the safety commitments made publicly by the three companies, while also offering direct support to developers testing advanced AI models before they are released commercially.
We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.— Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026
Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our…
Citing people familiar with the plans, the report also said the companies have reached out to Arati Prabhakar, former director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, as a potential candidate to head SAFA. The three firms are also reportedly considering whether SAFA should carry out its own direct assessments of AI models in-house.
Although the United States Centre for AI Standards and Innovation already conducts federal evaluations, industry insiders have raised concerns that the government body lacks sufficient technical expertise and funding to properly examine increasingly complex frontier AI systems.
Dario's essay points towards the right path forward. The details need working through, but the direction is correct for meeting this critical moment.— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) September 12, 2026
This is also why we recently put out our proposal for an industry-wide standards body for frontier AI. https://t.co/Mm1hmcaSmH https://t.co/sESEDGELmj
The push for a joint safety authority follows several weeks of growing discussion within the AI industry. Around 10 days ago, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the company was in active talks with Google and Anthropic to develop a coordinated safety framework.
These discussions gained momentum after Anthropic's chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei published an essay saying that the pace of AI development must be slowed down and stronger safety frameworks should be deployed.
This opinion was supported by OpenAI's Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk.
Demis Hassabis, co-founder of Google DeepMind and Alphabet's chief scientist, also backed Amodei's opinion and shared a proposal for an AI safety body on X. The proposal had first been posted on his official X account in July this year.
Hassabis called for a US-backed standards body, suggesting it could function either as a public-private partnership or a self-regulatory organisation, drawing a comparison with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in the United States (US).
Dario is right https://t.co/EwKgqQGaUo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2026
Chris Lehane, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer, also called on the US government to establish formal AI safety standards and a regulatory body.
On the other hand, Meta's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has actively rejected calls for industry-wide coordination on safety standards. The company favours a decentralised approach to AI oversight, arguing that it should not be governed by any private or public entity, rather individual companies should take responsibility for ensuring their own products are safe.
I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2026
Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon. https://t.co/1YhhIybZX7
Similarly, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, speaking at the Dreamforce 2026 event, said that AI safety is an engineering problem that companies should solve themselves, rather than something be addressed through regulation that could slow down innovation in the technology.