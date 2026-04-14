Google Offers Free NEET UG Mock Tests On Gemini For Indian Students
Google has launched free NEET UG mock tests on its Gemini AI platform in India, in partnership with PhysicsWallah and Careers360.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched free NEET UG mock tests on its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Gemini. This marks a significant step in making medical entrance exam preparation widely accessible to NEET aspirants across India. The free mock tests were unveiled in New Delhi and are now available to all users nationwide via the Gemini app and website.
The tests have been developed in collaboration with two prominent education platforms, PhysicsWallah and Careers360, whose academic expertise and content have been used to design question papers that closely mirror the actual NEET UG exam. The number of questions, time limit, and difficulty level are all aligned with the official examination pattern, offering students an authentic preparation experience.
Full length, no cost NEET UG practice tests are now in @GeminiApp, isn’t that neat? 😄— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 14, 2026
Say “I want to take a NEET mock test” and begin ✍️
Read here: https://t.co/eN2WRUZ2PH pic.twitter.com/YnyUe1Rftv
How to Access the Free Mock Test
The free NEET UG mock tests can be accessed easily. Students can simply open the Gemini app or visit the website and type a prompt such as "I want to take a NEET mock exam." Once it is written, a full-length test is instantly generated with a countdown timer to simulate real exam conditions. After completing the practice test, Gemini provides a detailed score, alongside step-by-step explanations for each question. The platform also identifies errors, highlights weak areas, and recommends targeted improvements, effectively functioning as a personalised study companion aimed at boosting both speed and accuracy.
NEET UG Mock Tests: Availability
The mock test feature is entirely available for free. Any student with a Google account can access the mock tests without any subscription or payment. This makes it a compelling alternative to costly coaching materials and paid test series that many students across the country struggle to afford. Currently, these mock tests are available in English. Google is yet to confirm whether the NEET UG mock tests will be available in other languages in the future.
Apart from this, Google had previously launched similar AI-driven mock tests for the SAT and JEE Main. The addition of NEET UG now extends these benefits to aspiring medical students as well. With the help of such features, Gemini evolves beyond a conventional chatbot and acts as a smart learning tool. Moreover, the introduction of NEET UG mock tests shows how AI is reshaping education in India.