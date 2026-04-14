ETV Bharat / technology

Google Offers Free NEET UG Mock Tests On Gemini For Indian Students

With Google Gemini's new feature, students can now experience the real exam without any coaching costs and can easily identify and improve their weak areas. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has launched free NEET UG mock tests on its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Gemini. This marks a significant step in making medical entrance exam preparation widely accessible to NEET aspirants across India. The free mock tests were unveiled in New Delhi and are now available to all users nationwide via the Gemini app and website. The tests have been developed in collaboration with two prominent education platforms, PhysicsWallah and Careers360, whose academic expertise and content have been used to design question papers that closely mirror the actual NEET UG exam. The number of questions, time limit, and difficulty level are all aligned with the official examination pattern, offering students an authentic preparation experience. How to Access the Free Mock Test