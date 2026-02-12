Google Now Lets You Remove Personal Information And Non-Consensual Explicit Images From Google Search
The new tools are expected to help people protect their personal information as well as protect themselves from publicly available non-consensual explicit imagery.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google, on February 10, made two announcements. The first one was the easy removal of sensitive personal information, such as a driver's license, a passport, or a Social Security number, using the Results About You tool, enabling users to safeguard their personal data from cybercriminals. Secondly, the tech giant introduced a new and simpler way for users to request the removal of non-consensual explicit images from Google Search, helping them safeguard against vulgar and sexual depictions of themselves from the public eye.
The tool to remove personally identifiable information from Search is first rolling out in the US and will be introduced to other regions later. Meanwhile, the tool to remove non-consensual explicit images is coming to most countries in the coming days, with plans to expand it to more regions soon. Let’s take a look at how users can remove their sensitive data and explicit images from Google.
How to remove sensitive data from Google
Step 1: Open the Google app and go to your Google account photo (present on the top right corner).
Step 2: Click on Results about you or by visiting goo.gle/resultsaboutyou.
Step 3: If this is your first time, click “Get started” and add personal contact data that you want to monitor.
If you're already using the tool, just add ID numbers you would like to monitor. Once confirmed, Google will notify you if it finds search results with that information, so you can take action
How to remove explicit images from Google Search
When a user finds an explicit image of themselves on Google, they can follow the steps mentioned below to remove it:
Step 1: Click on the three dots (menu icon) on the image.
Step 2: Select Remove result from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Choose “It shows a sexual image of me”.
If there are multiple explicit images of a user in Google Search, they can select all of them and submit using the Remove Result tool.
The tech giant’s new tools came the same day as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) amended the Information Technology Rules, 2021, requiring intermediaries (online platforms) to ensure that synthetic content, such as AI deepfakes, must carry a visible label—helping the public inform that the content is not original. Multiple platforms on the internet allow users to generate synthetically altered images of others. Earlier this year, Grok, an AI-powered chatbot on X, caught the attention of regulators around the world, including in India, for allowing users to easily generate non-consensual, sexually explicit images of real people.