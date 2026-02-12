ETV Bharat / technology

Google Now Lets You Remove Personal Information And Non-Consensual Explicit Images From Google Search

Hyderabad: Google, on February 10, made two announcements. The first one was the easy removal of sensitive personal information, such as a driver's license, a passport, or a Social Security number, using the Results About You tool, enabling users to safeguard their personal data from cybercriminals. Secondly, the tech giant introduced a new and simpler way for users to request the removal of non-consensual explicit images from Google Search, helping them safeguard against vulgar and sexual depictions of themselves from the public eye.

The tool to remove personally identifiable information from Search is first rolling out in the US and will be introduced to other regions later. Meanwhile, the tool to remove non-consensual explicit images is coming to most countries in the coming days, with plans to expand it to more regions soon. Let’s take a look at how users can remove their sensitive data and explicit images from Google.

How to remove sensitive data from Google

Step 1: Open the Google app and go to your Google account photo (present on the top right corner).

Step 2: Click on Results about you or by visiting goo.gle/resultsaboutyou.

Step 3: If this is your first time, click “Get started” and add personal contact data that you want to monitor.

If you're already using the tool, just add ID numbers you would like to monitor. Once confirmed, Google will notify you if it finds search results with that information, so you can take action