Google Meet Down In India: Users Report Disruption As Outage Hits Meetings

Google Meet, the online video call, meetings and conferencing service, was down in India on Wednesday morning, with several users facing issues while accessing its website. According to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms, nearly 1,000 users had reported facing issues.

Of them, over 60 per cent reported problems with the website (meet.google.com). As one tried to access it, this error message popped up on the screen: 502. That’s an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That’s all we know.

With Google Meet down in India, it disrupted meetings and prompted widespread complaints across social media. Google had yet to issue any update or clarification on the same.

Many users took to X to flag the issue. "Is anyone else experiencing issues with Google Meet today? Unable to join meetings at the moment," asked Rohit Rawat.