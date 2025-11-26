Google Meet Down In India: Users Report Disruption As Outage Hits Meetings
Several users reported facing issues in accessing Google Meet on Wednesday. Google had not issued any statement on the outage yet.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
Google Meet, the online video call, meetings and conferencing service, was down in India on Wednesday morning, with several users facing issues while accessing its website. According to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms, nearly 1,000 users had reported facing issues.
Of them, over 60 per cent reported problems with the website (meet.google.com). As one tried to access it, this error message popped up on the screen: 502. That’s an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That’s all we know.
With Google Meet down in India, it disrupted meetings and prompted widespread complaints across social media. Google had yet to issue any update or clarification on the same.
Many users took to X to flag the issue. "Is anyone else experiencing issues with Google Meet today? Unable to join meetings at the moment," asked Rohit Rawat.
Is anyone else experiencing issues with Google Meet today? Unable to join meetings at the moment. #GoogleMeet@Google— Rohit Rawat (@rawat_30ji) November 26, 2025
Another user reported the issue while comparing the outage with his "will to work" "Google Meet crashed before my will to work did. Good morning indeed," the X user wrote, sharing a screengrab of the Down Detector graph showing a spike in outage reports.
google meet crashed before my will to work did pic.twitter.com/r8gAGAgl1V— shaz (@beatsbyshaz) November 26, 2025
Yet another user wondered why "every big tech is going down this month?"
Google meet is down!! Why every big tech is going down this month?— Oindil (@OindilG) November 26, 2025
Google Meet experienced a sudden outage in US on September 8, 2025 this year as well. The video conferencing service saw thousands of outage reports within minutes.