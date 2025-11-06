Voice Navigation To Predicting Traffic Jams, Google Maps Rolls Out 10 New Features For India
Google Maps introduces 10 new India-focused updates, including Gemini-powered AI navigation, safety alerts, and metro ticket integration.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google Maps has announced 10 new updates for India, which include Gemini-powered AI features for navigation and exploration alongside safety features like proactive traffic alerts and speed limits for roads. Some of the new features are India-exclusive, while others are being expanded to the country. Let's take a look at the new Google Maps features, starting with the biggest ones.
New Gemini-powered features in Google Maps
Hands-free, conversational experience: Google Maps now utilises Gemini to let users get more information about their route and destination while navigating. They can ask Gemini about the parking conditions at the destination or ask it to find a nearby petrol pump. Gemini in Maps will let users give follow-up commands like, "OK, let's go there."
Smart travel tips: Google Maps can now use Gemini to help users find "helpful, pointed, and practical tips" about a place by analysing and summarising Maps reviews and web content. For instance, if you're planning to visit Delhi’s Dilli Haat, Maps will let you know insider tips like “It's okay to bargain for prices”.
Ask questions: Google Maps currently allows users to ask questions which can be answered by other users. However, now users can ask questions to Gemini about a place, which will analyse the available information to answer the query.
New Navigation features in Google Maps
New voice navigation for flyovers: Building on the India-first flyover feature, Google Maps is adding voice support for flyovers to provide clearer, hands-free audio guidance in nine Indian languages, helping users prepare for navigating upcoming flyovers. Users will hear flyover instructions without having to glance at their mobile or dashboard.
New two-wheeler 'Navatars': Google Maps is adding a customisable 'Navatars' for two-wheeler riders in India, allowing users to personalise their navigation icon, which includes classic motorbike, sports bike, and a scooter. They can also select from eight available colours to customise them further.
Metro ticket management: Going forward, Android users can now save their purchased Metro tickets directly to Google Wallet and access them seamlessly from Maps when they need them.
New Safety features in Google Maps
Proactive Traffic Alerts: Google Maps will allow users to beat traffic before they are in it with the new Proactive Traffic Alerts feature. It will notify users when there’s a major disruption or delay on the road ahead. Alongside the US, the feature is coming to India, starting with highways and major roads in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
Accident-Prone Area Alerts: Built in partnership with government authorities, this feature in Google Maps will help users drive more safely by alerting them, visually and through voice, as they approach accident-prone areas on the route, allowing them to slow down. The feature has started to roll out to Android users in Gurugram, Cyberabad, Chandigarh, and Faridabad.
See official speed limits: Using data from local traffic authorities, Google Maps will display the official speed limit for the road during navigation, right next to the speedometer in the app. The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users in 9 Indian cities—Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad (including Cyberabad), Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida.
Authoritative highway information: Google is partnering with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will share close to real-time, authoritative data on road closures and repairs, allowing the tech giant to reflect it on Maps for a more reliable navigation experience. This partnership will also enable Google Maps to surface information for wayside amenities like public restrooms, eateries, and petrol stations..