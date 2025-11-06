ETV Bharat / technology

Voice Navigation To Predicting Traffic Jams, Google Maps Rolls Out 10 New Features For India

Google Maps gets new alerts, navigation features, and Gemini integration ( Image Credits: Google )

Hyderabad: Google Maps has announced 10 new updates for India, which include Gemini-powered AI features for navigation and exploration alongside safety features like proactive traffic alerts and speed limits for roads. Some of the new features are India-exclusive, while others are being expanded to the country. Let's take a look at the new Google Maps features, starting with the biggest ones. New Gemini-powered features in Google Maps Google Maps in India gets supercharged with Gemini (Image Credits: Google) Hands-free, conversational experience: Google Maps now utilises Gemini to let users get more information about their route and destination while navigating. They can ask Gemini about the parking conditions at the destination or ask it to find a nearby petrol pump. Gemini in Maps will let users give follow-up commands like, "OK, let's go there." Smart travel tips: Google Maps can now use Gemini to help users find "helpful, pointed, and practical tips" about a place by analysing and summarising Maps reviews and web content. For instance, if you're planning to visit Delhi’s Dilli Haat, Maps will let you know insider tips like “It's okay to bargain for prices”. Ask questions: Google Maps currently allows users to ask questions which can be answered by other users. However, now users can ask questions to Gemini about a place, which will analyse the available information to answer the query. New Navigation features in Google Maps