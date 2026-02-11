ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out YouTube AI Playlist Feature For Personalised Music: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, AI Playlist for YouTube Music. It is available for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers on Android and iOS devices. The feature allows users to generate custom playlists based on their mood, genre, or musical preferences. It enables subscribers to create a playlist by providing either a text or a voice prompt. For instance, if a user wants to listen to 90s hits, EDM or party songs, they can simply create a playlist by describing exactly what they want to listen to, by typing or speaking. The AI feature will create a playlist matching the requirements. It is worth noting that a Gemini logo appears next to the YouTube AI Playlist feature.

YouTube AI Playlist: How to create an AI playlist?

Here are the steps to create an AI playlist in the YouTube Music app:

Step 1: Go to the YouTube Music app.

Step 2: Tap on the New button in the Library tab.