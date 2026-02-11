Google Rolls Out YouTube AI Playlist Feature For Personalised Music: How To Use
Users need to provide either a text or a voice prompt to create a custom AI playlist based on the genre or musical preferences.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST|
Updated : February 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, AI Playlist for YouTube Music. It is available for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers on Android and iOS devices. The feature allows users to generate custom playlists based on their mood, genre, or musical preferences. It enables subscribers to create a playlist by providing either a text or a voice prompt. For instance, if a user wants to listen to 90s hits, EDM or party songs, they can simply create a playlist by describing exactly what they want to listen to, by typing or speaking. The AI feature will create a playlist matching the requirements. It is worth noting that a Gemini logo appears next to the YouTube AI Playlist feature.
YouTube AI Playlist: How to create an AI playlist?
Here are the steps to create an AI playlist in the YouTube Music app:
Step 1: Go to the YouTube Music app.
Step 2: Tap on the New button in the Library tab.
Step 3: Select AI Playlist.
After this, users can instantly create a playlist by specifying the music according to their mood or genre.
YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature 🎧— Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026
Here's how to use it:
1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music
2. Select “AI… pic.twitter.com/YR1GVCqwvu
The YouTube AI Playlist feature uses the Gemini AI model and YouTube’s catalogue to create playlists for specific moods or genres. It combines metadata, artist networks, and user preferences to generate a playlist. The video-sharing platform has not disclosed how much customisation users can do to create their playlists or how many editing options will be available.
The music streaming industry is enhancing users’ audio experience by using AI. Spotify recently launched a similar feature, named Prompted Playlist, which allows users to create playlists based on their preferences. For instance, a user can type prompts like “high-energy pop” or “hip-hop for a 30-minute 5K run” to create customised playlists. Similarly, Amazon Music also introduced an AI playlist generator named Maestro, which creates custom playlists from text or emoji prompts.
YouTube Music has already tested several AI features, such as Ask Music and AI Radio. Its new AI Playlist tool makes creating playlists much easier, giving users a more personalised music experience. The update is part of YouTube’s plan to make premium subscriptions more appealing, and the company has hinted that some features may be restricted for free users. Google says paid subscriptions, including YouTube Premium and Google One, have now reached 325 million, and new AI tools could play a key role in keeping users engaged.