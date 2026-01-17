Google Launches TranslateGemma, Multilingual AI Models That Support Translations Across 55 Languages
TranslateGemma comes in three sizes: 4B, 12B, and 27B, where “B” stands for billion, and is suited for various groups depending on their usage.
Hyderabad: Google has introduced TranslateGemma, a new collection of multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to support language translations. It is available in three parameter sizes: 4B, 12B, and 27B, and can translate 55 languages, regardless of the device or location.
TranslateGemma’s AI models are available for download via Google’s Hugging Face listing and Kaggle website. Moreover, developers and enterprises can also get access to TranslateGemma’s AI models via Vertex AI and Gemma Cookbook. These AI models support translations using both text and image inputs.
TranslateGemma: Parameter sizes
Google mentions that TranslateGemma sets a new standard for open translation models, as it creates a balance between performance and efficiency. The latest multilingual AI model is available in 4B, 12B, and 27B sizes, where 'B' represents billions. This means that these sizes are differentiated as 4 billion, 12 billion, and 27 billion sizes, designed for diverse environments.
- 4B Model: It is the lightest AI multilingual model, which is optimised for mobile and edge deployment.
- 12B Model: This version focuses on a balanced approach between performance and efficiency, as it is designed to run smoothly on consumer laptops, offering research-grade power to local development environments.
- 27B Model: It is designed for maximum performance, as it's capable of running a single Nvidia H100 GPU or TPU in the cloud.
TranslateGemma: Performance on benchmarking platform
Google highlights the efficiency of TranslateGemma’s AI models in its technical evaluation. When measuring their efficiency using MetricX on the WMT24++ benchmark, the company witnessed that the 12B TranslateGemma model outperforms the Gemma 3 27B baseline. The tech giant emphasises this as a massive win for developers, as they can achieve high-fidelity translation quality using less than half the parameters of the baseline model.
This breakthrough demonstrates that TranslateGemma can handle more work efficiently without compromising accuracy. Similarly, the 4B model also outperforms the larger 12B baseline, making it a powerful AI model for mobile devices.
Google also tested TranslateGemma, comprising 55 languages, which consisted of a wide variety of language families, including high-, mid-, and low-resource languages. The AI model showcased a reliable and high-quality performance across major languages (such as Spanish, French, Chinese, and Hindi) as well as many low-resource languages.
These benchmark results showcase that TranslateGemma is a more accurate and efficient translation model compared to its original Gemma model, and it performs better across all languages.