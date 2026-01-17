ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches TranslateGemma, Multilingual AI Models That Support Translations Across 55 Languages

Hyderabad: Google has introduced TranslateGemma, a new collection of multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to support language translations. It is available in three parameter sizes: 4B, 12B, and 27B, and can translate 55 languages, regardless of the device or location.

TranslateGemma’s AI models are available for download via Google’s Hugging Face listing and Kaggle website. Moreover, developers and enterprises can also get access to TranslateGemma’s AI models via Vertex AI and Gemma Cookbook. These AI models support translations using both text and image inputs.

TranslateGemma: Parameter sizes

Google mentions that TranslateGemma sets a new standard for open translation models, as it creates a balance between performance and efficiency. The latest multilingual AI model is available in 4B, 12B, and 27B sizes, where 'B' represents billions. This means that these sizes are differentiated as 4 billion, 12 billion, and 27 billion sizes, designed for diverse environments.