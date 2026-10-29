ETV Bharat / technology

Is Google Finally Making Third-Party App Stores On Android Hassle-Free? All You Need To Know

Google Opens Applications for Registered App Stores ( Google's Android Developer Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has started accepting applications for its Registered App Stores programme, allowing third-party app stores on the Play Store to receive streamlined install and update features. It is designed to simplify app installations from third-party Android app marketplaces. Eligible app stores will be able to offer:

One-tap installs, allowing users to download and install apps directly from the store without secondary system confirmation screens. Effective Communications, with notification capabilities allowing the store to keep users informed of important updates and status changes efficiently. In simpler terms, while standard app stores will still require users to manually enable "REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES" in System Settings, Registered App Store automatically grants permission once verified. Additionally, instead of requiring manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app, a Registered App Store will unlock direct one-tap installs without an extra confirmation screen. Similarly, while standard app stores require manual user approval per update release, a Registered App Store will allow updates in the background automatically with user control settings.

Feature Registered App Store Standard app store Permission requirements Automatically grants permission once verified. Requires users to manually enable REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES in System Settings. Installation prompts Unlocks direct one-tap installs without extra confirmation screens. Requires manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app. App updates Updates in the background automatically with user control settings. Requires manual user approval per update release. The programme will be live on December 1, 2026, on devices running Android 17 QPR2 and higher. Developers in India and other supported regions around the world can register for the programme. The process starts with developers submitting an 'Interest Form' to Google using the account used for the Android Developer Console. Developers will receive instructions to proceed with their application upon validation. They will also be required to pay the fixed annual registration fee, following which the APK submission will undergo technical evaluation. Developers also need to declare mandatory policy URLs and continuously share the complete app catalogue and ongoing app updates with Google for malware review. Once the store passes evaluation, it will be updated to a 'Registered App Store' or RAS.