Is Google Finally Making Third-Party App Stores On Android Hassle-Free? All You Need To Know
Google launched its Registered App Stores programme to streamline third-party installations, alongside a Connected Apps Platform for Search and Gemini integration.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has started accepting applications for its Registered App Stores programme, allowing third-party app stores on the Play Store to receive streamlined install and update features. It is designed to simplify app installations from third-party Android app marketplaces. Eligible app stores will be able to offer:
- One-tap installs, allowing users to download and install apps directly from the store without secondary system confirmation screens.
- Effective Communications, with notification capabilities allowing the store to keep users informed of important updates and status changes efficiently.
In simpler terms, while standard app stores will still require users to manually enable "REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES" in System Settings, Registered App Store automatically grants permission once verified. Additionally, instead of requiring manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app, a Registered App Store will unlock direct one-tap installs without an extra confirmation screen. Similarly, while standard app stores require manual user approval per update release, a Registered App Store will allow updates in the background automatically with user control settings.
|Feature
|Registered App Store
|Standard app store
|Permission requirements
|Automatically grants permission once verified.
|Requires users to manually enable REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES in System Settings.
|Installation prompts
|Unlocks direct one-tap installs without extra confirmation screens.
|Requires manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app.
|App updates
|Updates in the background automatically with user control settings.
|Requires manual user approval per update release.
The programme will be live on December 1, 2026, on devices running Android 17 QPR2 and higher. Developers in India and other supported regions around the world can register for the programme.
The process starts with developers submitting an 'Interest Form' to Google using the account used for the Android Developer Console. Developers will receive instructions to proceed with their application upon validation. They will also be required to pay the fixed annual registration fee, following which the APK submission will undergo technical evaluation.
Developers also need to declare mandatory policy URLs and continuously share the complete app catalogue and ongoing app updates with Google for malware review. Once the store passes evaluation, it will be updated to a 'Registered App Store' or RAS.
Connected Apps Platform: Everything to know
In addition to opening applications for the Registered App Stores programme, Google has also launched a preview of a Connected Apps Platform, which gives developers a single place to build and manage applications for Search and the Gemini app. "Developers integrate with a cloud-hosted MCP server or Android MCP using the AppFunctions APIs, then use the Google Connected Console to register, test, and submit their app," Google said.
Before review, the tech giant will give developers the option to choose whether they want their product to go live in Search, the Gemini app, or both. Once live, they can track traffic, latency, and error rates
Google is opening access in phases and will add more developers, markets, and Google products over the coming months. The registrations are already live for the preview at Google's developer website.