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Is Google Finally Making Third-Party App Stores On Android Hassle-Free? All You Need To Know

Google launched its Registered App Stores programme to streamline third-party installations, alongside a Connected Apps Platform for Search and Gemini integration.

Google Opens Applications for Registered App Stores
Google Opens Applications for Registered App Stores (Google's Android Developer Blog)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Google has started accepting applications for its Registered App Stores programme, allowing third-party app stores on the Play Store to receive streamlined install and update features. It is designed to simplify app installations from third-party Android app marketplaces. Eligible app stores will be able to offer:

  1. One-tap installs, allowing users to download and install apps directly from the store without secondary system confirmation screens.
  2. Effective Communications, with notification capabilities allowing the store to keep users informed of important updates and status changes efficiently.

In simpler terms, while standard app stores will still require users to manually enable "REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES" in System Settings, Registered App Store automatically grants permission once verified. Additionally, instead of requiring manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app, a Registered App Store will unlock direct one-tap installs without an extra confirmation screen. Similarly, while standard app stores require manual user approval per update release, a Registered App Store will allow updates in the background automatically with user control settings.

FeatureRegistered App StoreStandard app store
Permission requirementsAutomatically grants permission once verified.Requires users to manually enable REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES in System Settings.
Installation promptsUnlocks direct one-tap installs without extra confirmation screens.Requires manual per-install dialogue confirmation for every app.
App updatesUpdates in the background automatically with user control settings.Requires manual user approval per update release.

The programme will be live on December 1, 2026, on devices running Android 17 QPR2 and higher. Developers in India and other supported regions around the world can register for the programme.

The process starts with developers submitting an 'Interest Form' to Google using the account used for the Android Developer Console. Developers will receive instructions to proceed with their application upon validation. They will also be required to pay the fixed annual registration fee, following which the APK submission will undergo technical evaluation.

Developers also need to declare mandatory policy URLs and continuously share the complete app catalogue and ongoing app updates with Google for malware review. Once the store passes evaluation, it will be updated to a 'Registered App Store' or RAS.

Connected Apps Platform: Everything to know

In addition to opening applications for the Registered App Stores programme, Google has also launched a preview of a Connected Apps Platform, which gives developers a single place to build and manage applications for Search and the Gemini app. "Developers integrate with a cloud-hosted MCP server or Android MCP using the AppFunctions APIs, then use the Google Connected Console to register, test, and submit their app," Google said.

Google Unveils Connected Apps Platform to Unify App Distribution Across Search and Gemini
Google Unveils Connected Apps Platform to Unify App Distribution Across Search and Gemini (Google)

Before review, the tech giant will give developers the option to choose whether they want their product to go live in Search, the Gemini app, or both. Once live, they can track traffic, latency, and error rates

Google is opening access in phases and will add more developers, markets, and Google products over the coming months. The registrations are already live for the preview at Google's developer website.

ALSO READ: How To Turn Off Personalised AI And Stop Google From Using Your Personal Email And Photos To Serve Targeted Ads

TAGGED:

GOOGLE
GOOGLE REGISTERED APP STORES
GOOGLE CONNECTED APPS PLATFORM
THIRD PARTY APP STORE ON PLAY STORE
GOOGLE PLAY STORE

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