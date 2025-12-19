ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India For Affordable Pixel 10 Series Ownership: How It Works

Customers must register on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchase to avail the programme. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Made by Google )

Hyderabad: Google has launched a new Pixel Upgrade Program to make Pixel smartphones more affordable and accessible in India. With this financing programme, customers will be able to buy Pixel handsets at low monthly instalments and upgrade to a new model every year. The programme is offered in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. Under the Pixel Upgrade Program, monthly instalments start from just Rs 3,333, making Pixel phone ownership more accessible by offering a clear path to annual upgrades for a wider section of people.

How does the Pixel Upgrade Program work?

The Pixel Upgrade Program is available at select retail stores across India and will run until June 30, 2026. Customers can purchase any smartphone from the Pixel 10 Series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on a 24-month No Cost EMI scheme via Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank credit cards.

Pixel Upgrade Program: How does it works (Image Credit: Google Blog)

To participate in the financing programme, customers must register on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchase. After completing nine EMIs and before paying the 15th EMI on the current loan, customers become eligible to upgrade to a new Pixel and trade in their current device for a newer model.