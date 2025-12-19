Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India For Affordable Pixel 10 Series Ownership: How It Works
The Google Pixel 10 Series includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched a new Pixel Upgrade Program to make Pixel smartphones more affordable and accessible in India. With this financing programme, customers will be able to buy Pixel handsets at low monthly instalments and upgrade to a new model every year. The programme is offered in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. Under the Pixel Upgrade Program, monthly instalments start from just Rs 3,333, making Pixel phone ownership more accessible by offering a clear path to annual upgrades for a wider section of people.
How does the Pixel Upgrade Program work?
The Pixel Upgrade Program is available at select retail stores across India and will run until June 30, 2026. Customers can purchase any smartphone from the Pixel 10 Series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on a 24-month No Cost EMI scheme via Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank credit cards.
To participate in the financing programme, customers must register on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchase. After completing nine EMIs and before paying the 15th EMI on the current loan, customers become eligible to upgrade to a new Pixel and trade in their current device for a newer model.
When the customer plans to upgrade to a new Pixel handset, Cashify takes back the customer’s current Pixel phone. According to Google’s blog post, the phone must power on and be free of any unauthorised repairs for Cashfiy to accept the smartphone. Cashify will pay an amount equal to the remaining loan balance, which can be used to close the original loan. After the old loan is closed, Cashify will start a new 24-month No Cost EMI plan for the new Pixel device.
Additional Benefits
The Pixel Upgrade Program includes additional benefits, such as an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, when the customer enrols and trades in their device. Moreover, the new Pixel device also comes with trial subscriptions to some of Google’s most popular services, including:
- Google AI Pro annual plan
- Six months of FitBit Premium
- Three months of YouTube Premium
Apart from this, Google has also announced an End of Year Sale in India, offering discounts on the latest Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 devices.
The discount programme includes EMI options and cashback offers on credit cards from select banks. The sale will run until January 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST.