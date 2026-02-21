Google Launches Photoshoot Tool In Pomelli To Create Professional Studio-Quality Photos For Small Businesses
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google Labs has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (A) powered feature, Photoshoot, in its free marketing platform, Pomelli. It enables small and medium-sized businesses to transform ordinary product photos into professional studio-quality imagery using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana technology.
Photoshop is designed to eliminate one of the most common barriers faced by smaller businesses — the cost and complexity of professional photography. Whether a business sells handmade jewellery, artisanal coffee or offers yoga classes, high-quality visuals are now within reach without the need for a dedicated photographer or studio.
The new feature is currently available for free to users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand via labs.google/pomelli. It has not yet launched in India.
Photoshoot in Pomelli: How to use?
Users are required to upload a product image to Pomelli and select from a range of pre-built templates, including Studio and Lifestyle options. The AI then applies the business's existing aesthetic to produce an on-brand image that is ready for immediate use across websites and social media channels. Images can be edited and adjusted before being downloaded or saved to the platform's Business DNA feature for use in future campaigns.
Apart from Photoshoot, Pomelli has also received a broader design refresh, along with updated image models intended to improve prompt accuracy. Users can now make specific text-based edits — such as changing a background or applying a style reference image — to customise their visuals.
Today, we’re introducing Pomelli’s latest feature update, ‘Photoshoot’— Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) February 19, 2026
With Photoshoot, you can start from a single image of your product and easily create high quality, customized product shots to elevate your marketing.
Available free of charge in the US, Canada, Australia… pic.twitter.com/ryW1djxyKm
Google is further enhancing campaign precision by allowing businesses to upload their own base images or input a product URL, enabling Pomelli to pull images, titles and descriptions directly from a website to generate highly targeted promotional content.
In addition to the Photoshoot feature, Google has also announced the release of Gemini 3.1 Pro, rolling out the upgraded model across all its consumer and developer products. The company describes the new model as smarter and better equipped to handle complex problem-solving tasks. On ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark designed to test a model's ability to tackle entirely new logic patterns, Gemini 3.1 Pro achieved a verified score of 77.1 per cent — more than double the reasoning performance of its predecessor, Gemini 3 Pro.