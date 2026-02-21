ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Photoshoot Tool In Pomelli To Create Professional Studio-Quality Photos For Small Businesses

The Photoshoot feature in Pomelli removes the cost and complexity of professional photography faced by small businesses. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google Labs has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (A) powered feature, Photoshoot, in its free marketing platform, Pomelli. It enables small and medium-sized businesses to transform ordinary product photos into professional studio-quality imagery using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana technology. Photoshop is designed to eliminate one of the most common barriers faced by smaller businesses — the cost and complexity of professional photography. Whether a business sells handmade jewellery, artisanal coffee or offers yoga classes, high-quality visuals are now within reach without the need for a dedicated photographer or studio. The new feature is currently available for free to users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand via labs.google/pomelli. It has not yet launched in India.