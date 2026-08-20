ETV Bharat / technology

Google Offers Free AI Plus Access For Indian College Students: Know How To Avail It

Google offers the Google AI Pro plan to the US students for a complete year. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has announced that eligible college students around the world can claim one year of its Google AI plan for free. With this offer, the tech giant aims to provide enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and higher usage limits to support college students learning throughout their academic year.

What US students get?

According to Google's blog post, students based in the United States (US) can claim one year of Google AI Pro for no cost, which is valued at $19.99 per month (priced at Rs 1,950 per month in India). The plan includes 4x higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Gemini Spark, Gemini in Google apps — like Gmail and Google Docs — 5TB of storage, Google Health, and more.

For students who want ads-free music and video streaming, Google is also offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription for up to 70 per cent off.

What do students outside the US get?

Students outside the US will receive free access to the Google AI Plus plan for 12-months (costs Rs 399 per month in India). The plan provides access to Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400GB of storage, and more.

Price in India

Here is the breakdown of Google AI plans for students in India:

Plan Price Duration Google AI Plus Free 12 months (1 year) Google AI Pro Rs 489 per month Google AI Pro with YouTube Rs 550 per month

Who is eligible?