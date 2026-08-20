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Google Offers Free AI Plus Access For Indian College Students: Know How To Avail It

Google has launched a one-year Google AI Plus plan for Indian and other global college students. However, students in the US receive the Pro plan.

Google Launches One-Year Free AI Plus Plan For Indian College Students
Google offers the Google AI Pro plan to the US students for a complete year. (Image Credit: Google)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Google has announced that eligible college students around the world can claim one year of its Google AI plan for free. With this offer, the tech giant aims to provide enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and higher usage limits to support college students learning throughout their academic year.

What US students get?

According to Google's blog post, students based in the United States (US) can claim one year of Google AI Pro for no cost, which is valued at $19.99 per month (priced at Rs 1,950 per month in India). The plan includes 4x higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Gemini Spark, Gemini in Google apps — like Gmail and Google Docs — 5TB of storage, Google Health, and more.

For students who want ads-free music and video streaming, Google is also offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription for up to 70 per cent off.

What do students outside the US get?

Students outside the US will receive free access to the Google AI Plus plan for 12-months (costs Rs 399 per month in India). The plan provides access to Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400GB of storage, and more.

Price in India

Here is the breakdown of Google AI plans for students in India:

PlanPriceDuration
Google AI PlusFree12 months (1 year)
Google AI ProRs 489per month
Google AI Pro with YouTubeRs 550per month

Who is eligible?

Google states that to be eligible for the free AI plan, students must currently be enrolled in a degree- or certificate-granting, accredited educational institution.

How to avail this offer?

Here are the steps to avail the free Google AI plan:

Step 1: Open your favourite web browser.

Step 2: Type Gemini for Students in the search bar.

Step 3: Tap on Claim a student plan at no cost.

Step 4: Select the AI plan that suits you (as there will be AI Pro plans at a discounted price).

Step 5: Click on Get student offer.

Step 6: Fill in your details and verify your student status.

Step 7: To set up a payment method, you must link a valid credit or debit card to finalise the sign-up.

Note: Students who opt for the free plan will not be charged during the 12 months. However, an authorisation fee of Rs 2 may be processed and immediately refunded to the verified credit or debit card.

Step 8: Once verified, your account automatically upgrades to the selected premium AI plan.

Also Read: India May Gain As Google Plans To Shift Smartphone Manufacturing Out Of China

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GOOGLE AI PLUS INDIA

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