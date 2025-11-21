ETV Bharat / technology

Clear Text, Better Consistency: Google Launches New AI Image Generation Model Nano Banana Pro

The Nano Banana Pro is available in the AI Search Mode only for Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the US. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced Nano Banana Pro, an upgraded version of the AI-powered image generation and editing model Nano Banana. It is said to be better at reasoning and accessing real-world knowledge to generate images.

The Nano Banana Pro is powered by the company's latest Gemini 3 Pro Image model, upgrading from the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. This allows users to restore old photos or generate mini figurines using the model's improved reasoning and contextual intelligence.

Nano Banana Pro: Availability

Google, in the blog post, states that Nano Banana Pro will be available to all users with various rate limits. Free users will get the lowest rate limits. Once it is exhausted, it will switch from Gemini 3 Pro to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers will receive higher rate limits.

The Nano Banana Pro is available in the AI Search Mode for Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the US. It is also available in NotebookLM for all subscribers globally. The AI-powered image generation is integrated in the Gemini app, Google Ads, Google Workspace, and the Gemini application programming interface (API).