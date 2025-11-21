Clear Text, Better Consistency: Google Launches New AI Image Generation Model Nano Banana Pro
The Nano Banana Pro with Gemini 3 is available for all users, including free, Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra tier subscribers.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced Nano Banana Pro, an upgraded version of the AI-powered image generation and editing model Nano Banana. It is said to be better at reasoning and accessing real-world knowledge to generate images.
The Nano Banana Pro is powered by the company's latest Gemini 3 Pro Image model, upgrading from the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. This allows users to restore old photos or generate mini figurines using the model's improved reasoning and contextual intelligence.
Nano Banana Pro: Availability
Google, in the blog post, states that Nano Banana Pro will be available to all users with various rate limits. Free users will get the lowest rate limits. Once it is exhausted, it will switch from Gemini 3 Pro to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers will receive higher rate limits.
Really excited about how AI can help creatives with their work. Our latest Nano Banana Pro model 🍌🍌🍌 brings this to a whole new level, allowing you to bring complex ideas quickly to life... the outputs are pretty amazing! 🤯Can't wait to see what you do with it! pic.twitter.com/vRqdzboEq8— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) November 20, 2025
The Nano Banana Pro is available in the AI Search Mode for Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the US. It is also available in NotebookLM for all subscribers globally. The AI-powered image generation is integrated in the Gemini app, Google Ads, Google Workspace, and the Gemini application programming interface (API).
Nano Banana Pro: What’s new
Google states that Nano Banana Pro is designed to visualise any idea into high-quality visuals with enhanced control, text rendering, and real-world knowledge.
Users can create context-rich visuals such as infographics and diagrams. They can turn an image of a recipe or real-time information like weather or sports into diagrams or graphs.
The upgraded model generates better visuals with more accuracy, and it can put legible text in multiple languages into an image. It also supports different styles and fonts, as well as control over the size of the text.
The Nano Banana Pro can create highly accurate visuals and retain consistency for design for up to 14 inputs and up to 5 people in an image. It can also turn sketches into products and blueprints into photorealistic 3D structures.
It offers advanced creative controls to the user, as they can adjust camera angles, change the focus of the subject, apply sophisticated colour grading, and more. The images generated via Nano Banana Pro are available in various aspect ratios and resolutions, including 2K and 4K.