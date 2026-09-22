Google Launches Googlebook, A New Laptop Built To Work Seamless With Android Phones
The first batch of Googlebooks is built in partnership with laptop creators such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google on Monday launched a new laptop called the Googlebook. It is designed to work seamlessly with Android phones. The laptop is built on the Android technology stack that uses the foundations of ChromeOS, Google's desktop operating system (OS), and deeply integrates Gemini Intelligence — Google's system-level AI architecture. Google said the idea came from how people already work today, often starting a task on their phone and finishing it on their laptop.
Googlebook: Price and availability
The Googlebook is priced from $899, with pre-orders now open on the Google Store, Best Buy, and other select retailers. Deliveries of the laptop start on October 4 in the United States (US), while from October 5 in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia.
The Mountain View-based tech giant says every Googlebook comes with 12 months of Google AI Pro for free. This includes 5TB of cloud storage and advanced Gemini tools. It also comes with three months of YouTube Premium and a subscription to Adobe Photoshop.
Introducing Googlebook, a new category of laptop, available for preorder today.— Google (@Google) September 21, 2026
💪 Crafted with 2.8K OLED touchscreen displays, 14 hour battery life and all the performance needed to power your ideas
📳 Engineered to sync effortlessly with your @Android phone, so you can jump… pic.twitter.com/13mV40KUDi
Hardware and partners
The first batch of the Googlebook has been built in partnership with well-known laptop makers Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. This provides buyers with a Googlebook suited to their needs.
Every model uses premium materials such as aluminium, magnesium alloy, and carbon fibre. The laptops come with touchscreens, some with sharp 2.8K OLED displays, along with glass trackpads and backlit keyboards. Inside, powerful processors from Intel and Qualcomm work alongside dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) with more than 45 TOPS built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks. Google says this gives smooth performance and up to 14 hours of battery life.
The laptop also brings back the Glowbar, a light strip on the outside of the device. It lights up when the laptop starts, shows battery levels, and reacts with animations when the user talks to Gemini.
Built to work with Android phones
A key feature of Googlebook is how closely it works with Android phones. When setting up the laptop, users can sign in and bring across their phone's settings, saved passwords, WiFi networks and messages, all protected with encryption.
Several features help users move between phone and laptop easily. The features are listed below:
- Continue On - allows users to pick up a task on their laptop exactly where they left off on their phone.
- Files app - lets users view and open photos and files from their phone without emailing them or searching through downloads.
- Cast My Apps - allows users to use phone apps like food delivery or messaging directly on their laptop screen.
Smart tools powered by Gemini
Googlebook includes several tools built around Gemini Intelligence to simplify users' workflow. The tools are as follows:
- Magic Pointer: This tool brings up Gemini for whatever is on screen, helping with tasks like organising a calendar or translating text. Users can turn this feature off if they do not want to use it.
- Rambler: It turns spoken words into organised written notes, complete with headings and checklists. The tool works in multiple languages.
- Create My Widget: It allows users to describe what they want in plain language, and the laptop builds a custom desktop widget for them.
Access to apps, games and creative tools
Googlebook combines the Chrome browser with access to millions of Android apps, many of which are designed for larger screens. Users can run creative software such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and CapCut, or stream shows on Netflix and HBO Max, with offline viewing available. Google offers a complimentary one year of GeForce NOW for users.
For developers, the laptop includes Antigravity, Google's platform for building and testing apps, along with a full terminal of coding tools.
Googlebook is officially here! I’ve been so excited to share the details with the world.— Sameer Samat (@ssamat) September 21, 2026
Today, many of us rely heavily on laptops to get work done, but we think there is an opportunity to rethink the category to address the needs of people today. So we brought the best of… pic.twitter.com/yHIH1p7uNu
Robust security features
Googlebook uses the same security system as ChromeOS, including Google's Titan hardware chip and on-device malware detection. It also includes a first for laptops: a highly secure hypervisor that allows a separate, protected Linux environment for developers to safely run coding tools.