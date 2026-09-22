ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Googlebook, A New Laptop Built To Work Seamless With Android Phones

Every GoogleBook comes with 12 months of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of storage and Gemini advanced tools. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google on Monday launched a new laptop called the Googlebook. It is designed to work seamlessly with Android phones. The laptop is built on the Android technology stack that uses the foundations of ChromeOS, Google's desktop operating system (OS), and deeply integrates Gemini Intelligence — Google's system-level AI architecture. Google said the idea came from how people already work today, often starting a task on their phone and finishing it on their laptop.

Googlebook: Price and availability

The Googlebook is priced from $899, with pre-orders now open on the Google Store, Best Buy, and other select retailers. Deliveries of the laptop start on October 4 in the United States (US), while from October 5 in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia.

The Mountain View-based tech giant says every Googlebook comes with 12 months of Google AI Pro for free. This includes 5TB of cloud storage and advanced Gemini tools. It also comes with three months of YouTube Premium and a subscription to Adobe Photoshop.

Hardware and partners

The first batch of the Googlebook has been built in partnership with well-known laptop makers Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. This provides buyers with a Googlebook suited to their needs.

Every model uses premium materials such as aluminium, magnesium alloy, and carbon fibre. The laptops come with touchscreens, some with sharp 2.8K OLED displays, along with glass trackpads and backlit keyboards. Inside, powerful processors from Intel and Qualcomm work alongside dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) with more than 45 TOPS built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks. Google says this gives smooth performance and up to 14 hours of battery life.

The laptop also brings back the Glowbar, a light strip on the outside of the device. It lights up when the laptop starts, shows battery levels, and reacts with animations when the user talks to Gemini.