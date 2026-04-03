Google Launches Gemma 4 Open Models For Agentic Workflow, Expands Google Vids With AI Video & Music Tools
Google unveiled Gemma 4 open models with enhanced reasoning and added AI video, music, and publishing tools to Google Vids.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Gemma 4, its latest open model designed for advanced reasoning and agentic workflows. It claims to deliver an unprecedented level of intelligence-per-parameter and arrives in four sizes: Effective 2B (E2B), Effective 4B (E4B), 26B Mixture of Experts (MoE), and 31B Dense.
At the same time, the tech giant has announced new AI capabilities for Google Vids, powered by Veo 3.1 and Lyria 3, allowing users to generate high-quality videos, custom music creation, and more at no cost. Let's take a detailed look.
Google DeepMind releases Gemma 4
Gemma 4 from Google DeepMind claims to outcompete models that are 20 times its size. On the Arena AI text leaderboard, the 31B model of Gemma 4 ranks as the top 3 open models in the world, and the 26B model ranks at the sixth spot. Gemma 4 is natively trained on over 140 languages.
Google says that developers can fine-tune Gemma 4 on Android, laptop GPUs, workstations, and accelerators to achieve state-of-the-art performance for specific tasks. It is also optimised for popular hardware, such as Nvidia AI infrastructure, AMD GPUs, and Trillium/ Ironwood TPUs. Other highlights of the Gemma 4 are as follows:
- Advanced reasoning: Stronger at multi-step logic, math, and instruction-following tasks.
- Agentic workflows: Built-in support for function-calling, JSON output, and system instructions for reliable tool/API interaction.
- Code generation: Produces high-quality offline code, acting as a local-first AI coding assistant.
- Vision and audio: Handles video, images, and variable resolutions; excels at OCR and chart understanding. Certain models also support native audio input for speech recognition.
- Longer context: Processes large inputs seamlessly, with context windows up to 256K tokens for handling repositories or long documents in one go.
Gemma 4 has been released under a commercially permissive Apache 2.0 license, providing developers with flexibility and complete control over their data, infrastructure, and models. The models are available to download from Hugging Face, Kaggle, and Ollama and are available through Google AI Studio (31B and 26B MoE), Google AI Edge Gallery (E4B and E2B).
Google Vids receives new features
Google Vids is now available to everyone with a Google account and lets users generate high-quality video clips from a simple prompt or photo, using the Veo 3.1 model. Each personal account is entitled to 10 free video generations per month. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get additional usage limits, up to 1,000 Veo videos per month.
The subscribers can also create a custom soundtrack in Vids using Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro models. The audio length could range from 30 seconds to three minutes. They also receive additional features, including the ability to control AI avatars, including how they look and act.
Google also announced a new Vids Screen Recorder Chrome extension to let users quickly record the screen and themselves on the web.
Vids also received integration with YouTube, allowing users to directly publish finished videos on the platform without going through the hassle of downloading and uploading.