ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemma 4 Open Models For Agentic Workflow, Expands Google Vids With AI Video & Music Tools

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Gemma 4, its latest open model designed for advanced reasoning and agentic workflows. It claims to deliver an unprecedented level of intelligence-per-parameter and arrives in four sizes: Effective 2B (E2B), Effective 4B (E4B), 26B Mixture of Experts (MoE), and 31B Dense.

At the same time, the tech giant has announced new AI capabilities for Google Vids, powered by Veo 3.1 and Lyria 3, allowing users to generate high-quality videos, custom music creation, and more at no cost. Let's take a detailed look.

Google DeepMind releases Gemma 4

Gemma 4 from Google DeepMind claims to outcompete models that are 20 times its size. On the Arena AI text leaderboard, the 31B model of Gemma 4 ranks as the top 3 open models in the world, and the 26B model ranks at the sixth spot. Gemma 4 is natively trained on over 140 languages.

Google says that developers can fine-tune Gemma 4 on Android, laptop GPUs, workstations, and accelerators to achieve state-of-the-art performance for specific tasks. It is also optimised for popular hardware, such as Nvidia AI infrastructure, AMD GPUs, and Trillium/ Ironwood TPUs. Other highlights of the Gemma 4 are as follows: