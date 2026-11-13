ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini-Powered Smartglasses With Strict Privacy Features To Stop Misuse

Hyderabad: Google has announced an intelligent eyewear lineup, designed in collaboration with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Samsung. Powered by Gemini AI and compatible with Pixel and Samsung phones, as well as iPhones, the smart glasses primarily focus on bringing real-time, hands-free assistance to users.

Users can either tap the frames or say "Hey Gemini" to ask about a street art mural in front of them, add things they see to their grocery list, get turn-by-turn audio directions on Google Maps, listen to music, catch up on notifications, and receive real-time speech translation with automatic language detection via Google Translate.

The eyewear also features Gemini's new Guided Vision, which offers conversational audio descriptions to people who are blind or have low vision. It can also read small print or find everyday items for users. The glasses also allow users to open Aira Explorer and stream their glasses' camera feed directly to a professionally trained human visual interpreter for real-time support.

Just like any other eyewear with a camera, Google's product also allows users to capture pictures and record videos. It features an integrated 12MP ultrawide camera, with support for HDR processing, image stabilisation, and spatial audio.

Google's intelligent eyewear is designed in collaboration with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Samsung (Google)

However, the presence of a camera on eyewear comes with privacy concerns. Meta is already struggling in the space with controversies stemming from people using its smart glasses to discreetly record others, and the recording indicator light isn't doing much.

Google is well aware of the issue, and that's why it has listed a number of privacy measures that accompany its intelligent eyewear.

Google Intelligent Eyewear Privacy Features

Google says that camera visuals from Gemini on glasses are not saved in Gemini history and are not used to train AI models or target ads. Also, the glasses are said to automatically redact bystanders' faces from these visuals before Gemini processes them. Google promises that data stored on glasses is encrypted and remains protected even if data leaves the glasses.